Chemigation certification training set in Scottsbluff, Sidney, Bridgeport, Alliance

Nebraska Extension will conduct chemigation certification training sessions in February and March at Alliance, Sidney, Bridgeport and Scottsbluff. Training and testing will also be available online.

Producers who plan to apply crop nutrients and pesticides through irrigation systems during 2021, including those who need to renew their permits, are required to attend a training session and pass the test administered afterward, or else complete the online process.

The preferred option for both initial and recertifying chemigators is the online version. A link to the online program, with directions, is at https://water.unl.edu/cropswater/chemigation

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be limits on the number of people allowed to attend each of the in-person trainings. The training sessions are subject to cancellation due to COVID-19 safety protocols or bad weather. Participants are strongly encouraged to wear masks and maintain 6 feet of physical distancing. Some locations may require these steps and have additional requirements.