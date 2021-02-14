Chemigation certification training set in Scottsbluff, Sidney, Bridgeport, Alliance

Nebraska Extension will conduct chemigation certification training sessions in February and March at Alliance, Sidney, Bridgeport and Scottsbluff. Training and testing will also be available online.
Producers who plan to apply crop nutrients and pesticides through irrigation systems during 2021, including those who need to renew their permits, are required to attend a training session and pass the test administered afterward, or else complete the online process.
The preferred option for both initial and recertifying chemigators is the online version. A link to the online program, with directions, is at https://water.unl.edu/cropswater/chemigation
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be limits on the number of people allowed to attend each of the in-person trainings. The training sessions are subject to cancellation due to COVID-19 safety protocols or bad weather. Participants are strongly encouraged to wear masks and maintain 6 feet of physical distancing. Some locations may require these steps and have additional requirements.
Attendees are asked to pre-register at the extension office whose session they plan to attend. They will receive a training manual and calibration workbook to review before the training session. On the day of the session, they are asked to bring the manual, calibration workbook, No. 2 pencil, and a calculator. There is no charge. Training and testing will take approximately two to three hours.
Dates, times and locations for the western-most sessions are listed below.
• Alliance, Feb. 18: TWO TIMES נ8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Knight Museum, 908 Yellowstone Ave. Contact 308-762-5616.
• Sidney, Feb. 24: 1 p.m., Cheyenne County Community Center, 627 Toledo St. Contact 308-254-4455.
• Bridgeport, March 11: 1 p.m., Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 Main St. Contact 308-262-1022.
• Scottsbluff, March 18: 1 p.m., UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Avenue I. Contact 308-632-1480.