Chircopractor works on 2- and 4-legged clients

Levi Bolin, is a chiropractor for people and animals and uses his chiropractic skills to treat top athletes both two and four legged.
Bolin grew up in Morrill, Nebraska spending his free time in agriculture, outdoors and with animals. In response to 9/11, he enlisted in the Army serving as a combat medic assigned to the 2nd battalion 504th parachute infantry regiment. As a result of his time serving as a paratrooper, Bolin experienced fractures in his feet that lead to further issues with his feet and ankles.
“The allopathic solution was medication, which wasn’t super fun to do daily. I started going to a chiropractor and got to where I could get off the medication,” Bolin said.
While serving in the Army, Bolin appreciated the autonomy he experienced in the role of combat medic both on base and on patrols with his squad. Once out of the Army, he knew he wanted to continue helping people and maintain the independence he experienced while serving. This prompted Bolin to pursue a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, he graduated from Parker University in Dallas, TX in 2015.
“It was a nice fit to be able to have that autonomy as a chiropractor and still help people as well,” Bolin said.
Bolin returned to the Panhandle to practice chiropractics and quickly realized that after working on people all day he was sending his own horses to get adjusted elsewhere.
“It was kind of fortuitous, I got an email one day saying there was a class going on in Nebraska. I signed up for it and now have a single digit license, I’m actually licensed number five,” Bolin said.
In most states, chiropractic is defined in terms of treatment of humans meaning chiropractors are there by licensed only to treat humans. Nebraska is a state that allows physical and massage therapists, acupuncturists and chiropractors to be licensed animal therapists. Dr. Burce Crabtree was instrumental in the legalizing process and former Governor Dave Heineman passed and signed the law in August, 2014.
Bolin’s animal certification class involved several hands on days hosted by Crabtree in Norfolk, NE learning instrument assisted adjusting. After the on-site training, Bolin had to complete a series of e-learning tutorials followed by an exam that had to be passed with a mandatory score in order to move on to the next tutorial. For the final phase of the certification process, participants in the class were asked to use their chiropractic knowledge to evaluate and treat a specified number of animals or cases sending the information back to the instructor for his evaluation and verification. Bolin found plenty of animals for practice, his own horses and dog as well as a friends bulls that where used for bull riding. He saw the assisted adjustment class as continuing education and progressed through the course quickly. Once student’s completed the course work and passed all subsequent tests, they were given a certification and a Nebraska state licensure number.
Bolin explained that treating animals is similar to treating people, mammals commonly have spines with muscles, tendons and ligaments attached.
“You still have joints, joint capsules, you still have muscles, tendons and ligaments. So all the basic structures are still the same,” Bolin said.
Bolin further said the theory behind chiropractic practices for people is the same for animals, chiropractics focus is on maintaining properly functioning joints. The joint may stop working correctly because the muscle is locked down around the joint preventing it from working as it should or the joint stopped working like it should causing the muscle to tighten up around it to protect the joint.
“If the joint isn’t working properly, the muscles will lock down to protect it as part of the body’s natural mechanism to protect itself by preventing further motion in the joint,” Bolin said.
He supports instrumented assisted adjustment in his chiropractic business because it is effective without manual manipulation which can be difficult to accomplish on horses and bucking bulls. Bolin uses a Veterinary Orthopedic Manipulation (VOM) adjuster that is a veterinary osteopathy tool which delivers a high velocity, low amplitude thrust similar to the activator method that is a human chiropractic technique. Dr. Ardin Fuhr, whom Bolin has met, is the co-founder of the activator method that is one of the most widely researched chiropractic techniques and the only instrument adjusting technique with clinical trials to support its effectiveness.
Bolin uses the VOM adjuster by listening for a difference in tonal quality from the instrument indicating where the tissue is normal versus inflamed. He also studies the animal as he operates the VOM observing their behavior to know when he is getting a good adjustment. Bolin is looking for indications that the animal he is treating is relaxing and becoming calm. He said horses will often lick their lips, drop their heads and sometimes cock the tail, dogs have a similar reaction and cattle usually experience a bowel or bladder release as they relax.
“I’ll hear the difference in tone as I keep making passes along the spine, working over the areas until it normalizes and that’s when you usually see them get that calming behavior,” Bolin said.
He further described it as the animal entering parasympathetic mode or rest and digest rather than sympathetic mode which is fight, flight or freeze.
Bolin first began his animal chiropractic business treating bucking bulls and his own horses, at the time he was involved with a local amateur bull riding series. Owners contact him to treat their animal that may have an injury or sore area. Horses will often let Bolin know where they are sore by the panniculus reflex seen as a skin twitch as he runs his fingers over their muscles. Bolin also treats performance animals, cattle, horses, lambs and goats. Animals may benefit from Bolin’s treatment that are continually asked to perform the same action, for instance he treats roping horses that are sore in the withers where their body absorbs the pressure from the saddle horn. Owners will bring their show cattle, horses and lambs to Bolin because the VOM treatment combined with massage, from his massage tool, may give them an advantage.
“Treating show animals keeps them comfortable and calm. It can help with there gait pattern and tracking for the certain walk they want in the show ring. When they’re feeling there best then they perform better” Bolin said.
He said it is rewarding to treat a kid’s 4-H project that isn’t performing well and he is able to get the animal back in the show ring.
Bolin particularly enjoys treating bucking bulls, his dad was a bull rider and he grew up loving bull riding. By treating the bulls with the VOM adjuster he is able to tell if the previous rider was right or left handed and which side the rider came off the bull. Bolin explained the bull’s show signs of soreness from the weight and pressure from the rope and the direction the rope is pulled over.
“I particularly enjoy treating animals because they can’t tell you where they hurt or if they feel better and they either feel better or they don’t,” Bolin said.
For Bolin, using his chiropractic knowledge to treat animals gives him an opportunity to see different farms and ranches and spend time outside of his office. It gives him an opportunity to meet people that are highly skilled with their animal allowing him to learn from them and expand his own knowledge.
“This is a way to bring me back to my roots,” Bolin said.
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.