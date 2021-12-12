Chircopractor works on 2- and 4-legged clients

In most states, chiropractic is defined in terms of treatment of humans meaning chiropractors are there by licensed only to treat humans. Nebraska is a state that allows physical and massage therapists, acupuncturists and chiropractors to be licensed animal therapists. Dr. Burce Crabtree was instrumental in the legalizing process and former Governor Dave Heineman passed and signed the law in August, 2014.

Bolin’s animal certification class involved several hands on days hosted by Crabtree in Norfolk, NE learning instrument assisted adjusting. After the on-site training, Bolin had to complete a series of e-learning tutorials followed by an exam that had to be passed with a mandatory score in order to move on to the next tutorial. For the final phase of the certification process, participants in the class were asked to use their chiropractic knowledge to evaluate and treat a specified number of animals or cases sending the information back to the instructor for his evaluation and verification. Bolin found plenty of animals for practice, his own horses and dog as well as a friends bulls that where used for bull riding. He saw the assisted adjustment class as continuing education and progressed through the course quickly. Once student’s completed the course work and passed all subsequent tests, they were given a certification and a Nebraska state licensure number.