Chore Time Relay brings friendly competition to fair

Gompert Farms fell easily in the championship round after Heritage Irrigation came out ready to take home the title of Scottsbluff FFA’s Chore Time Relay champion.

A large crowd gathered in the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds arena to witness team’s face-off in Scottsbluff FFA Alumni’s Chore Time Relay and One-Ton Tug-of-War on Tuesday evening, Aug. 2.

Emcee Steve Flowers quickly turned up the heat, firing taunts at the relay teams to get the onlookers cheering while 15 chore time teams got set to battle for cash prizes and bragging right.

“The Scottsbluff FFA Alumni always tries to create a family oriented event which allows spectators to see local people participate in,” Alan Held, event organizer and Scottsbluff High School FFA adviser, said.

Teams of four people began the relay style race starting at the notorious "dizzy-bat" spins and running to rope a dummy steer head. Once that was accomplished, or not after a set number of roping attempts, the next team member slipped on irrigation boots to race on a stick horse through a clover pattern of buckets. The "overall" or baton was then passed to the third team member tasked with finding a colored egg in a tub of shavings followed by tossing an actual egg to the next team member. After the egg was caught and a good-old gunny sack stretch was ran, the final team member faced the hay bale station. Two bales were "bucked" or tossed over a panel before the thrower leapt over to load the bales in a wheelbarrow and run the final stretch to the finish line.

While the relay course was re-set, the crowd enthusiasm continued with shouts of encouragement to teams of any age and number of people battling head-to-head in the One-Ton Tug-of-War challenge.

Teams of well over 10 rag-tag enthusiastic kids tugged it out against teams of half that number of teens or adults that were taking tug-of-war bragging rights seriously. Chants from the crowd couldn’t sustain the young teams or the notorious ladies team wearing purple as they hit the dirt before the final match. The boys sporting tank tops and denim shorts, Bud Boys, fell to the repeat champion black shirted Dad Bods in a grueling tug off that had the crowd on their feet.

Teams competing for the Chore Time title included area businesses and farms, FFA chapters, friends and even staff and faculty from the Scottsbluff High School.

After battling head-to-head in pairs in a tournament style bracket, it came down to the final four teams. Of the three FFA teams competing, Morrill-Mitchell was in the finals as well as a crowd favorite, the Not Fast, Just Furious team, a Robbins family team effort. Both fell to two-time returning champs Gompert Farms, made up of Greg and Ashley Gompert, Chris and Ashlee Guzman, and Heritage Irrigation, comprised of Travis and Memphis Erdman, Matt and Haylee Gompert.

Matt Gompert said he worked for Heritage Irrigation and the team strategy was simply, support his employer and race against the family.

In the final round, Heritage pulled quickly ahead when Memphis Erdman put up a blazing quick time circling the bat and roping the dummy on the first swing. Haylee Gompert kept up the speedy pace riding the stick horse through the pattern securing a giant lead.

“At the beginning of the year, I went to a roping clinic, I knew how to rope so that helped and then (Haylee) just likes to run for fun,” Memphis Erdman said.

“I knew I was going faster that last round,” Haylee Gompert said. “And I don’t run for fun, my mom makes me.”

She said it was fun going up against Gompert Farms in the final round.

“It was a lot of fun and we were just really fast that time.”

“The 2022 Chore Time Relay and One-Ton Tug-of War was another great success,” Held said. “We had great teams and all of the teams had a great time competing in an event at our county fair that allows all age groups to participate in. We look forward to providing another high quality event next year.”