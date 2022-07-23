Chore Time Relay brings night of family friendly competition to the fair

The Scottsbluff FFA Alumni’s Chore Time Relay is sure to cause more than a few laughs as farm chores turn competitive during the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

The family fun event is for anyone willing to do farm chores in a head-to-head speed race against other teams in tournament style. Teams of four — two men and two women of any age — will rotate coveralls as they race from station to station, scrambling for the finish line.

“The chores are a secret until the team meeting that night,” Alan Held, event organizer, said. “We reveal the chores and we kind of walk through the event with them. Then, they can strategize a little bit and choose who’s going to do what and so forth.”

Teams can expect a wide range of chore stations, basically any task that could be completed on the farm. The crowds gathered can expect to see tasks like throwing hay bales and filling irrigation pipe as well as chores with a bit of silly fun mixed in. Held said in previous years, teams were asked to toss eggs, rope a steer dummy after spins with their heads on a bat and running in oversized irrigation boots.

“Anything that we can do to get them dirty, you know, just filthy, that’s what the crowd really enjoys.” he said. “We do try to get chores so that young and old can do it. There’s always a chore for even a young kid that would want to participate. It’s just a blast, it really is.”

The event is limited to the first 16 teams registered by July 29. Bragging rights may be up for grabs, but teams will also be competing for cash prizes. Teams pay a $50 registration fee with an additional $2,000 that is paid back to the final top 4 chore-time teams.

Tickets at the gate cost $8. Proceeds assist the Scottsbluff FFA Alumni for scholarship and leadership development. During breaks in the chore relays, the competitive excitement continues when the giant tug-of-war rope will make an appearance.

“What makes it nice, is when we reset the course for the chore time relay, there’s no downtime for the audience,” Held said. “So there’s always something to be watching.”

Up to 16 teams can pre-register to put their strength to the test in the One-Ton Tug-of-War event. Teams can be formed with any number of people and any age. The only restriction on teams is they must be below the 1,000 pound weight limit at weigh-in time.

“There’s only on rule, unlimited number of people, but your people have to weigh 1,000 pounds or less,” Held said. “So you can have four 250-pound men or you can have ten 100-pound kids. It’s a lot of fun to put 20 kids up against full grown men, those younger kids just have more stamina and they usually win out. So it’s definitely a crowd favorite.”

The old-fashioned tug-of-war contest is limited to 16 teams. Teams pay a $50 registration fee plus an additional $1,000 in added prize money will be paid back to the top two teams winning a tournament style bracket.

The two events will pack in the family fun Tuesday, Aug. 2, starting at 7 p.m. Teams interested in participating should contact Held at 308-631-5609 for the Chore Time Relay and Shane Talkington at 308-631-5609 for the One-Ton Tug-of-War. Pre-registration and $50 fees are due by July 29.

“It’s really just a night of good wholesome fun for the whole family,” Held said. “There’s really not a dull moment in the action.”