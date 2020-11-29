Clergyman helps with sugarbeet disease

It was in this post at the age of 43 that he took up the study of systematic botany as a hobby. At that time, Bates was solely in charge of at least 20 far-flung Episcopal mission stations scattered throughout north central Nebraska, which he periodically visited with the mail team traveling by horseback and wagon. He became an eager collector, observing and documenting the natural flora and fauna of Nebraska.

His private herbarium of sedges and grasses eventually numbered more than 12,000 specimens and was purchased by the University of Nebraska for $1,000 following his death. Although the scientific work for which he likely is best known today is his publication on the sedges of Nebraska, he was also internationally recognized as an authority on plant rust diseases and ornithology. In fact, in 1899, he was licensed by the federal government to report the activity of migratory birds in the region.

As the senior Episcopal priest in Nebraska, Bates finally settled in Red Cloud in 1903, where he spent the remaining 27 years of his life as the rector in Grace Church. He died suddenly in Hastings in 1930 at the age of 84, only days after attending the joint meeting of the Nebraska and Iowa Ornithologist’s Unions at Omaha, where he was on the scientific program, giving a presentation entitled “Instinct and Reason in Birds.”