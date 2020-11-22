Common mullein and cheatgrass control in rangeland

• When an herbicide is applied is often more critical than what herbicide is applied when controlling common mullein.

• Spring applications offer the best shot at controlling both first and second year common mullein.

Rejuvra™: A new herbicide for battling cheatgrass

The second article discusses a new cheatgrass herbicide, Rejuvra™, which is now available for use in grazed pasture and rangeland. Rejuvra™ has limited activity on emerged plants and only controls seedlings as they germinate. Rejuvra™ can provide control for more than a year after application.

The active ingredient, indaziflam, stays in the soil for months and next season cheatgrass is controlled as it germinates. Rejuvra™ will provide superior and longer lasting control of cheatgrass compared to other herbicide options, reliably controlling cheatgrass for 18 months after application when applied in the spring. However, Rejuvra™ will cost more per acre to apply.

Key points:

• Rejuvra™ and Esplanade™ provide improved cheatgrass control compared to older range and pasture herbicide products.

• Rejuvra™ and Esplanade™ also cost more than older herbicide options.