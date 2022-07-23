Competing for the crown, scholarships: Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant adds new title to teen division

Young ladies ages 13-26 will showcase their talents, wits and community involvement as they compete to win scholarship money for college during the Scotts Bluff County Fair Scholarship Pageant.

Fifteen contestants are preparing to take the stage at Gering High School and compete in the 26th annual Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant. The contestants will compete in the pageant Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s scholarship pageant will feature 10 contestants in the Teen division and five in the Miss division. The contestants will showcase their talents and wits, competing in talent, social impact, red carpet and, for the Teen division, physical fitness. The contestants will have a private interview in the afternoon prior to the evening contest. The private interview and talent are both worth 35% of the total score in the Miss division and 30% and 40%, respectively, in the Teen.

However, the Miss America Organization did change the ages to compete in the Miss and Teen. The age range for the Teen competition changed from 13 to 17 years old to 13 to 18 years old and the Miss changed from 18 to 26 years old to 19 to 26 years old.

“That’s why we have such a large Teen group because I’ve got three 17-year-olds this year,” said Cheryl Engelhaupt, organizer.

Since there are 10 contestants in the Teen group, Engelhaupt said they have added an additional title for the contestants to win.

“What happens with that many in the Teen division, we give a title of Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen and we give Old West Balloon Fest Outstanding Teen. Well, you can have three contestants to one title.”

She said that a new third title of Western Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen helps grow the program and allows more women to compete at state.

The event typically runs past 10 p.m. The judges can award five titles by the end of the evening – Miss Scotts Bluff County, Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen, Miss Old West Balloon Fest, Old West Balloon Fest Outstanding Teen and Western Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen.

In the Miss division, the Miss Queen receives a $1,000 scholarship as well as a $2,000 scholarship to Western Nebraska Community College. The first attendant will receive a $500 college scholarship and the second attendant will receive a $250 college scholarship.

In the Teen division, first attendant receives a $100 cash scholarship and second attendant receives a $50 scholarship. The winner of Teen talent and Teen interview will receive $50. The winners of the red carpet competition will receive $100 for the Miss and $50 for the Teen.

The contestants must have a talent, a platform and work hard, both in the classroom and the community. The judges will review the contestants’ grade point averages and their volunteerism in the community within their packet. The judges will formulate questions from the information ahead of the interview.

“These girls are very intelligent,” Engelhaupt said. “Miss America did away with the swimsuit competition. They’re looking for the woman who doesn’t have to have the perfect body. It’s all about intelligence, work ethic, how strong you are, can you talk to a group of people, can you talk to everyone in the state? It doesn’t matter on size.”

Several contestants are able to put themselves through college by competing in the Miss America Organization. Locally, the pageant awards over $5,000 in scholarships with the support of local businesses and community members.

“We have a lot of good support from this community,” she said. “In fact, our local pageant gives more scholarship money than any pageant in the state of Nebraska on a local level.”

Ahead of the Saturday competition, the contestants also learn dance routines and connect with their Little Sister during a week-long rehearsal prior to the contest.

“Some girls have been Little Sisters,” Engelhaupt said. “They look up to the older girls and they want to work hard to be like her. It’s important that they work hard, get good grades and surround themselves with good people.”

The community is invited to come support this year’s contestants during the opening ceremonies on Sunday, July 24 at Uptown Scottsbluff, formerly Monument Mall. Each contestant will be introduced to the public, beginning at 2 p.m. That will kick-off a week-long rehearsal and preparation for the contestants.

“It’s great to see them take that next step because there is commitment and hard work each contestant puts into this,” Engelhaupt said. “When you see the results of what they’ve done, that’s why we do it. This is a door of opportunity for them to further their education and go on to the next step.”

Throughout the rehearsals and competition, the Miss America Organization’s mission statement is to “Prepare great women for the world. Prepare the world for great women.”