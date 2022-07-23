Concerts, rodeo, animal shows highlight Scotts Bluff County Fair

The 135th annual Scotts Bluff County Fair is quickly approaching, and visitors to the county fairgrounds in Mitchell can expect a wide variety of activities and entertainment to enjoy.

Fairgrounds Manager Lanna Hubbard said this year’s fair will feature a few events — some of which either have never been featured before or are returning after long absences.

One such event is a PRCA rough stock rodeo held on Monday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. Hubbard said the county fair has been without a rodeo for at least half a dozen years due in part to the cost of putting on such an event.

This will be the first time the fair has ever featured a rough stock show.

“When Riley (Haug, the rodeo’s organizer) approached us and had all his ducks in a row, it was appealing to the board,” Hubbard said. “…He’s been working on a lot of great things for that so that’s going to be a nice thing to add to the fair this year.”

The rodeo will feature some of the sport’s top competitors and will even be televised. Like the rest of the fair, it’s the product of long hours of planning and diligent work.

Other entertainment options include a live performance by the country music band, Parmalee, on Friday, Aug. 5.

“They’ve been on the charts this summer with a top 10 song so that’s always helpful when you have a group,” Hubbard said.

That concert will begin at 8 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 4. At 7 p.m., the Christian band, I Am They, will also perform.

It will be the first time Hubbard has overseen a Christian band at the fair and she said she’s excited to see how it goes.

“I do know we have a calling for that in the community,” she added.

Several other entertainment options and activities will occur throughout the week. From Wednesday until Saturday, Frazier Shows will have a carnival set up for visitors to enjoy. Roaming acts include a magician and a piano juggler.

Popular events like the Chore Times Relay, Rubber Check Race and a truck and tractor pulling event will also return to the fair. These are some of the more popular events that draw hundreds to the fairgrounds’ grandstand.

The fair will also incorporate new food trucks this year, including one selling Chinese food and a truck selling gyros all the way from western Iowa.

“We’ll have a whole food court this year for sure,” Hubbard said.

As always, many of the activities involve young farmers showing off their prized livestock for judging. The county fair’s organizers work closely with the local 4-H and FFA clubs to put together each animal event.

“In some counties, the population, the generations have changed. But we’ve been fortunate,” Hubbard said.

Scotts Bluff County fair-goers are still as excited about the animal shows as they’ve ever been.

The different showings for dogs, pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, rabbits and cows happen throughout the week. There can be more than 400 animals at the county fair, so logistics are an important part of ensuring everything goes smoothly.

Planning for the fair begins early.

“It’s something that you orchestrate it and line it up and everything has to coordinate,” Hubbard said.

Some volunteers work through the night to get locations ready for the next day’s events and performances.

Hubbard herself is also on the Nebraska State Fair board, and she said when she finishes helping out there, she gets ready to plan the next Scotts Bluff County Fair all over again.

All the participants, performers, visitors and volunteers combine to continue one of the longest-running events in the county, which Hubbard credited as an indication of how important the county fair has been to people across the generations.

“That’s what amazes me the most: all those people over the years who are now continuing to grow it, host it, support it … I think that’s what really makes it special,” she said.

The Scotts Bluff County Fair begins Saturday, July 30 in Mitchell and lasts until Saturday, Aug. 6. A few events take place in the weeks before or afterward.

The fair is free to attend. Only grandstand events require tickets.