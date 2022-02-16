Connelly named to Scotts Bluff County 4-H assistant post

Stephanie Connelly began her new position as Scotts Bluff County’s 4-H assistant at the Nebraska Extension Office on Feb. 1. Her appointment was officially announced by lead Extension Educator, Jackie Guzman on Tuesday.

“I’m really excited,” Connelly said. “Something that I’m excited about and extremely passionate about is livestock judging so I have taken on the task of resurrecting the Livestock Judging team for Scotts Bluff County.”

She further explained that at one point livestock judging was popular amongst 4-H youth in the county. In her first week as 4-H assistant, Connelly took a Livestock Judging team to the Cattlemen’s Classic in Kearney and had individuals finish very well for their first time out. They are hoping to add members to their team and plans are in motion for an April 30 judging contest in Scotts Bluff County.

According to the Tuesday press release, Connelly will be responsible for implementing programming in 4-H and youth development in Scotts Bluff County, including measuring program impact; marketing programs and outcomes; recruiting and training volunteers; and supporting other extension programming.