Considerations of grazing corn residue

Grazing cattle on dry corn residue may be a valuable feed resource to meet nutritional requirements of grazing gestating cattle through early winter months, but experts say producers should keep stalking rates and animal condition in mind.

While the common term is known as grazing corn stalks, cattle rarely consume corn stalks themselves but instead eat leaf, husk and residual corn which provide quality nutrition for cattle during the winter, according to

“But, the way you manage grazing of stalks by your cattle can have a big effect on its success. For instance, maybe you want to feed as little protein supplement as possible while winter grazing. Then you must make sure you have enough acres of corn stalks so your cattle only need to select just the higher quality plant parts to eat. And whenever the grain and husks are gone, move to a fresh field,” UNL extension professor reports on Nebraska BeefWatch resources.

Corn stalk grazing can provide quality nutrition for cattle, but according to Anderson, producers need to be sure to provide salt, calcium, phosphorus and vitamin A free choice supplements at all times.

According to UNL beef education resources these are factors producers should keep in consideration: