Considerations of grazing corn residue

Grazing cattle on dry corn residue may be a valuable feed resource to meet nutritional requirements of grazing gestating cattle through early winter months, but experts say producers should keep stalking rates and animal condition in mind.
While the common term is known as grazing corn stalks, cattle rarely consume corn stalks themselves but instead eat leaf, husk and residual corn which provide quality nutrition for cattle during the winter, according to
“But, the way you manage grazing of stalks by your cattle can have a big effect on its success. For instance, maybe you want to feed as little protein supplement as possible while winter grazing. Then you must make sure you have enough acres of corn stalks so your cattle only need to select just the higher quality plant parts to eat. And whenever the grain and husks are gone, move to a fresh field,” UNL extension professor reports on Nebraska BeefWatch resources.
Corn stalk grazing can provide quality nutrition for cattle, but according to Anderson, producers need to be sure to provide salt, calcium, phosphorus and vitamin A free choice supplements at all times.
According to UNL beef education resources these are factors producers should keep in consideration:
• There are 8lbs of grazable dry matter per bushel of corn.
• For every bushel of corn produced there is approximately 16lbs of dry leaf and husk.
• Leaf and husk make up 39.6% of the dry matter in corn residue.
• There are 61 days of grazing for one cow (approximately 1600lbs) grazing one acre.
• A1000lb animal will consume about 26lbs of dried forage per day, meaning a 1300lb animal will consume about 34lbs per day.
In terms of cattle consumption, experts indicate intakes on corn reside fields will be close to 2% of bodyweight, yet producers must continue to survey field for before releasing cattle to graze.
According to UNL Extension resources, for every bushel of corn produced there is 16lbs of dry leaf and husk for cattle to consume. In terms of a general rule, 30 cow-days (the amount of feed consumed by a cow a day) per 100 bushel of corn produced.
Residual corn grazing has also proven to be an opportunity for producers to diversify their income even further.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!