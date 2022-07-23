'Controlled road rage' allowed at Demolition Derby

The sounds of metal on metal will fill the air at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds during the Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Organizer Eric Hardin expects a lot of thrills and fun for the crowd in what he calls “controlled road rage.”

Hardin, though, said the sport is not just chaos inside a ring.

“It’s not just about hitting somebody. There is safety involved. We don’t allow door hits on the driver’s side because we realize that everybody out there participating in this has also got a job, a family to go home to. We stress safety, that’s why I want people reading the rules,” he said. “With that being said, its ‘How can I disable the other guy’s car without disabling my own?’”

There is a strategy to driving in and winning a demolition derby, Hardin said.

“You have to know who to hit and when to hit him. It’s just like any dog-pound fight. You don’t want to go attack the biggest dog at the beginning, if you’re not the biggest dog. You might find yourself watching the rest of it,” he said.

It also comes down to who has put time into building their cars, Hardin said.

“I always tell people, the people that spend the time building the car, typically are the people that are at the top (at the end). The cream rises to the top. It’s like anything you do, the more time you spend and going over things (the better you’ll do), because it is little things that will quit — you didn’t get a wire fastened on tightly, and all of a sudden your fuel pump quit. You know, little things come back to bite you,” he said.

“When a guy tells me his car is done three weeks before the show, I tell him, ‘OK. You go out there every night between now and the show and go over every wire connection, every bolt.”

Hardin speaks from experience, having had some hairy situations arise during competitions.

“I’ve actually been very blessed and lucky at a couple of shows. I actually had a wire break just as I mentioned. I didn’t check it and I broke the wire (on my fuel pump). I literally held the ground wire down on the floor of the car so it would run. I was able to work the car into the money. Now, that doesn’t usually happen because that wire doesn’t usually break within reach of you,” he said.

The rules and the breakdown of classes can be found on Facebook on a private group page for the derby, https://bit.ly/3RTxHCm. Hardin said it will require a request to join the group. Once accepted into the group, the rules are available for drivers.

“Once they read through the rules, if they have any questions, they can reach out to me and I can help them decipher whatever they’re reading,” he said.

This year, Hardin hopes to add a Hobo Class to help bring in more drivers.

“Basically, you can chain the car up in any way. There’s very minimal welding allowed,” he said. “Basically, that class is for the guy that doesn’t have the time to do all the extreme building. Or, he just wants to go out and work on the car for a couple of weekends, and then show up to the derby.”

There is prize money for the top competitors. Prize money will be determined by the number of participants and the number of classes, Hardin said.

For those drivers with additional questions or clarification of rules, Hardin can be reached at 308-641-0759.

The demolition derby kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds office at 308-623-1828.