Corn and soybean production declining in fall

The U.S. crop production report released on Oct. 12 predicts corn and soybean production to be down from September and last year based on Oct. 1 conditions. According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) report, most Nebraska crops are forecast to continue to decline in production with the exception of sunflowers.

Nebraska’s 2022 corn production is forecast at 1.6 billion bushels, down from 1.64 billion in September and down 14% from last year. Area harvested for grain is at 9.3 million acres, unchanged from the previous month and down 3% from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 172 bushels per acre, down from 176 bushels in September and down 22 bushels from last year.

Soybean production is forecast at 279 million bushels, down from 296 million the previous month and down 20% from last year. Area for harvest is at 5.7 million acres, unchanged from September and up 2% from 2021. Yield is forecast at 49 bushels per acre, down 3 acres from September and down 14 bushels from last year.

Sorghum for grain production is forecast at 14.8 million bushels, down from 15.9 million in September and down 25% from last year. Area for harvest is at 265,000 acres, unchanged from September and up 15% from 2021. Yield is estimated at 56 bushels, down 4 bushels from the previous month and down 26 bushels from last year.

Dry edible bean production is forecast at 2.53 million hundredweight (cwt), down 9% from last year. Area for harvest is at 107,000 acres, down 6% from 2021. Yield is forecast at 2,360 pounds per acre, down 80 pounds from last year.

Sugar beet production is forecast at 1.01 million tons, up from one million in September and down 28% from the previous year. Area for harvest is at 39,000 acres, unchanged from September and down 11% from last year. Yield is estimated at 25.8 tons per acres, up slightly from last month at 25.7 tons and down 6.1 tons from 2021.

All sunflower production is forecast at 80.9 million pounds, up 134% from last year. Area for harvest is at 53,500 acres, up 14,000 from last year. Of the acres for harvest, non-oil sunflowers are 6,500 acres and oil sunflowers account for 47,000 acres. Yield is forecast at 1,512 pounds per acre, up 637 pounds from 2021.

Alfalfa hay production is at 2.92 million tons, down 22% from last year. Area for harvest is 810,000 acres, down 11% from 2021. Yield is forecast at 3.6 tons per acre, down a half ton from a year ago.

All other hay production is at 2.1 million tons, down 18% from last year. Area for harvest is at 1.5 million acres, down 9% from 2021. Yield is forecast at 1.4 tons per acre, down .15 ton from a year ago.