Corn condition holds as it enters into maturity

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending Aug. 28 show there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Soil moisture supplies for the week endured more dry August heat with topsoil shifting to 46% very short, 35% short, 19% adequate and zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies changed to 42% very short, 37% short, 21% adequate with no surplus. Corn condition held similar at 17% very poor, 17% poor, 27% fair, 29% good and 10% excellent. Corn dough was closer to complete at 89%, now near 92% last year and the 93% average. Dented moved up to 59%, near 61% last year and the 58% average. Corn reaching maturity was at 8%, near 7% last year and the 5% average.

Sorghum condition took a hit shifting to 35% very poor, 25% poor, 20% fair, 15% good and 5% excellent. Sorghum headed moved to 85%, behind 99% last year and the 98% average. Coloring jumped to 33%, still well behind 57% last year and the 49% average. Sorghum was just entering maturity at 1%, near 2% last year and the average.

Soybean condition changed to 12% very poor, 16% poor, 29% fair, 34% good with 9% excellent. Soybeans setting pods was near complete at 98%, just ahead of last year’s 96% and the 95% average. Soybeans dropping leaves was at 10%, near 11% last year and the 8% average.

Dry edible bean condition fared well at 2% very poor, 4% poor, 34% fair, 55% good and 5% excellent. Dry edible bean blooming was complete and setting pods moved up to 86%, behind 94% last year. Dry edible beans began dropping leaves at 5%, well behind 20% last year. Pasture and range conditions remained similar to the previous week at 52% very poor, 26% poor, 15% fair, 6% good and now 1% excellent.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the NASS, Wyoming experience scattered precipitation the state for the week ending Aug. 28. Topsoil moisture supplies shifted to 36% very short, 45% short, 19% adequate with zero surplus.

Subsoil moisture supplies trended similarly to topsoil shifting to 39% very short, 48% short, 13% adequate with zero surplus.

Barley mature jumped to 95%, behind last year and the average at maturity. Barley harvested was 80%, near 79% last year and the 77% average.

Dry edible beans setting pods was nearly complete at 93%, behind complete last year and the average. Dry edible beans turning color moved to 15%, well behind 53% last year and the 48% average.

Winter wheat harvested increased slightly to 92%, well behind complete last year and the average.

Corn in dough moved up to 81%, now just ahead of last year’s 77% and the 74% average. Corn in the dent stage was at 7%, behind 20% last year and the 14% average.

Alfalfa second cutting changed slightly to 60% complete, well behind 93% last year and complete for the average. Alfalfa third cutting began at 18%, near 23% last year and the 16% average.