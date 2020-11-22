Corn harvest concluding, most Winter Wheat emerged

Corn
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 96% of corn is harvested, ahead of 82% this time last year and 88% for the five-year average.
Nebraska’s 2020 corn crop is forecast at a record 1.82 billion bushels, based on early November conditions.
The harvest is up 2% from 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Statistics Service. The 9.83 million acres harvested for grain increased slightly. The average yield forecast is 185 bushels per acre, which is three bushels more than last year.
Sorghum
As of Nov. 16, 97% of the sorghum crop has been brought in, up significantly for last year’s 78% at the same time and is also ahead of 89% average for the past five years.
Winter Wheat
All of the 2020 crop was planted before the beginning of November. As of Nov. 16, 95% of Winter wheat emerged, just up one percentage point from last week’s progress. That’s behind 100% last year, and near the 98% five-year average.
Winter wheat condition rated 5% very poor, 19% poor, 37% fair, 36% good, and 3% excellent. It saw some changes from last week, when USDA reports rated the Winter wheat crop as 4% very poor, 17% poor, 36% fair, 40% good and 3% excellent. This weeks reports show a one-point increase in very poor, a two-point increase in poor conditions, a one point decrease in fair, a four-point slide in good conditions and staying the same in excellent.
Topsoil moisture
Topsoil moisture supplies made gains this week. As of Nov. 16, the USDA rated 22% very short, 42% short – both decreases from last week. Adequate levels increased from 29% to 36% adequate, and there’s been no surplus two weeks in a row.
Subsoil moisture
Subsoil moisture supplies stayed roughly the same as last week, but saw gains in adequate and surplus moisture. USDA reports rated 29% very short, 41% short, 29% adequate, and 1% surplus..
Pasture and Range
Pasture and range conditions saw deterioration from last week’s report. The USDA rated 22% very poor, 27% poor, 28% fair, 22% good, and 1% excellent. The biggest change was good condition dropping from 34% to 22% this week.
