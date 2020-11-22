Corn harvest concluding, most Winter Wheat emerged

Corn

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 96% of corn is harvested, ahead of 82% this time last year and 88% for the five-year average.

Nebraska’s 2020 corn crop is forecast at a record 1.82 billion bushels, based on early November conditions.

The harvest is up 2% from 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Statistics Service. The 9.83 million acres harvested for grain increased slightly. The average yield forecast is 185 bushels per acre, which is three bushels more than last year.

Sorghum

As of Nov. 16, 97% of the sorghum crop has been brought in, up significantly for last year’s 78% at the same time and is also ahead of 89% average for the past five years.

Winter Wheat

All of the 2020 crop was planted before the beginning of November. As of Nov. 16, 95% of Winter wheat emerged, just up one percentage point from last week’s progress. That’s behind 100% last year, and near the 98% five-year average.