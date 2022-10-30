 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CROP REPORT

Corn harvest picking up momentum in the Panhandle

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending Oct. 23 show there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork.

Topsoil moisture supplies held similar to the previous week at 47% very short, 37% short, 16% adequate with zero surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Subsoil moisture supplies were similar to the previous week at 46% very short, 38% short and 16% adequate with no surplus.

Corn mature moved to 97%, near 99% last year and the 98% five-year average. Harvest increased to 65%, ahead of 57% last year and the 46% average.

Sorghum condition held similar to the previous week at 40% very poor, 27% poor, 14% fair, 14% good and 5% excellent. Sorghum mature was rated at 93%, now near 96% last year and the 97% average. Sorghum harvest jumped to 55%, still behind 70% last year but near the 52% average.

Soybean harvest increased to 93%, now ahead of 86% last year and the 76% average.

Dry edible bean harvest moved to near complete at 95%, near 92% last year.

Winter wheat condition improved slightly to 15% very poor, 20% poor, 34% fair, 30% good and 1% excellent. Winter wheat planted was near complete at 96%, equal to both last year and the average. Emerged wheat increased to 86%, near 83% for last year and the average.

Pasture and range conditions changed slightly from the previous week to 50% very poor, 32% poor, 17% fair, 1% good with zero excellent.

Jerry Darnell, Western Sugar Cooperative’s vice president of agriculture for the south region, reported 92% of the sugar beet crop was harvested as of Oct 27. Sugar beets averaged 17.8% sugar, up from 17.65% last week, with 1.48% sugar loss to molasses.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the USDA’s NASS, Wyoming had a break from the drought with precipitation across the state and some areas of snowfall for the week ending Oct. 23.

Topsoil moisture supplies changed from the previous week to 35% very short, 43% short, 22% adequate and now zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies improved slightly from the previous week to 42% very short, 39% short, 19% adequate with zero surplus.

Dry edible bean harvest jumped to 92%, well ahead of 68% last year and the 73% average.

Sugar beet harvest increased to 88%.

Winter wheat planted was near complete at 97% and emerged was at 87%.

Corn reaching maturity changed to 90%, near 95% last year. Corn harvested for grain was at 7%, well behind 22% last year and the 33% average. Corn harvested for silage was complete.

Alfalfa third cutting harvest increased to 88%, behind 96% last year and near the 90% average.

Pasture and range condition improved from the previous week to 12% very poor, 29% poor, 29% fair, 29% good and 1% excellent.

Reporter

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

