Corn, sorghum harvests begin

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending Sept. 11 show there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork.

Topsoil moisture supplies for the week had a slight change from the previous week at 47% very short, 35% short, 18% adequate but still zero surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Subsoil moisture supplies were similar to the previous week at 43% very short, 37% short, 20% adequate with no surplus.

Corn condition changed to 18% very poor, 16% poor, 24% fair, 31% good and 11% excellent. Corn dough was complete and dented jumped to 86%, near 88% last year and now equal to the five-year average. Corn reaching maturity was at 36%, near 33% last year and ahead of the 27% average. Harvest was just getting started at 1%, equal to last year and near the 2% average.

Sorghum condition changed from last week to 44% very poor, 22% poor, 14% fair, 15% good and 5% excellent. Sorghum was completely headed and coloring jumped to 75%, still behind 92% last year and the 83% average. Sorghum mature was rated at 14%, now behind 24% last year but near the 17% average. Sorghum harvest was just beginning at 1%, near 2% last year and equal to the average.

Soybean condition held similar at 13% very poor, 17% poor, 27% fair, 34% good with 9% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves increased to 43%, now equal to last year and ahead of the 37% average.

Dry edible bean condition was rated at 3% very poor, 4% poor, 31% fair, 59% good and now 3% excellent. Dry edible beans setting pods was nearly complete at 95%, behind complete last year and the average. Dry edible beans dropping leaves rated at 49%, well behind 74% last year. Bean harvest was at 8%, well behind 30% last year.

Winter wheat planted was rated at 5%, behind 15% last year and the 10% average. Pasture and range conditions shifted slightly from the previous week at 50% very poor, 28% poor, 15% fair, 6% good and 1% excellent.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the NASS, Wyoming experienced zero amounts of precipitation or over two inches in some areas for the week ending Sept. 11. Topsoil moisture supplies changed to 48% very short, 30% short, 22% adequate with zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies changed from the previous week to 48% very short, 34% short, 18% adequate with zero surplus.

Barley harvest was near complete at 94%, near 97% last year and the 93% average.

Dry edible beans setting pods was complete and beans turning color jumped to 73%, still well behind 92% last year and the 91% average. Dry edible bean harvest was just beginning at 2%, well behind 20% last year and the 15% average.

Winter wheat planted was at 56%, well ahead of 24% last year and the 28% average. Winter wheat emerged was just 2%, near 4% last year and the 3% average.

Corn in dough moved up to 91%, behind complete last year and the five-year average. Corn dented moved to 57%, ahead of 50% last year and the 44% average. Corn harvested for silage was at 21%, near 27% last year and the 24% average. Corn reaching maturity was only at 1%, behind 13% last year and the 10% average.

Alfalfa third cutting was at 23%, well behind 50% last year and the 44% average. Pasture and range condition rated 24% very poor, 18% poor, 30% fair, 27% good and 1% excellent.