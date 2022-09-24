Corn, sorghum, soybean harvest at average pace

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending Sept. 11 show there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Topsoil moisture supplies for the week had a slight improvement from the previous week at 40% very short, 40% short, 20% adequate but still zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were similar to the previous week at 44% very short, 38% short, and 18% adequate with no surplus.

Corn condition was at 18% very poor, 18% poor, 27% fair, 29% good and 8% excellent. Corn in dent changed to 93%, equal to last year and the five-year average. Corn mature increased to 52%, near 51% last year and ahead of the 46% average. Harvest was at 6%, equal to last year and near the 5% average.

Sorghum condition was similar to last week at 46% very poor, 20% poor, 16% fair, 14% good and 4% excellent. Sorghum coloring jumped to 93%, near 96% last year and the 92% average. Sorghum mature was rated at 24%, behind 34% last year and the 31% average. Sorghum harvest was at 3%, equal to last year and near the 2% average.

Soybean condition held similar to the previous week at 13% very poor, 18% poor, 29% fair, 32% good with 8% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves increased to 65%, between 68% last year and the 61% average. Soybean harvest was just getting underway at 5%, near 4% both last year and the average.

Dry edible bean condition was rated at 4% very poor, 5% poor, 33% fair, 50% good and now 8% excellent. Dry edible beans dropping leaves jumped to 72%, well behind 84% last year. Bean harvest was at 26%, well behind 47% last year.

Winter wheat planted was at 18%, well behind 32% last year and the 31% average. Emerged winter wheat was 1%, near 4% last year and the 2% average. Pasture and range conditions were the same as the previous week at 50% very poor, 28% poor, 15% fair, 6% good and 1% excellent.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the NASS, western and central parts of Wyoming experienced beneficial precipitation of 0.5 to 1.5 inches and temperatures remained above normal for the week ending Sept. 18.

Topsoil moisture supplies changed for the better to 39% very short, 39% short, 22% adequate with zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies had a similar shift to 40% very short, 43% short, 17% adequate with zero surplus.

Barley harvest was near complete at 96%, behind complete last year and the average.

Dry edible beans turning color increased to 84%, well behind completely turned last year and the average. Dry edible beans cut was rated at 54%, ahead of 45% the previous year and equal to the average. Dry edible bean harvest was just beginning at 4%, well behind 29% last year and the 31% average.

Sugar beet harvest was just getting underway at 1%, well behind 23% last year.

Winter wheat planted was at 67%, well ahead of 38% last year and the 47% average. Winter wheat emerged jumped to 24%, near 22% last year and ahead the 16% average.

Corn doughed was near complete at 95%, behind complete last year and the five-year average. Corn dented moved to 76%, ahead of 61% last year and the 60% average. Corn harvested for silage increased to 50%, near 46% last year and the 45% average. Corn reaching maturity was rated at 18%, near 19% last year and the 21% average.

Alfalfa third cutting was at 38%, well behind 57% last year and the 55% average. Pasture and range condition changed to 20% very poor, 15% poor, 27% fair, 36% good and now 2% excellent.