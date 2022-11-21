Corn, sorghum, soybean, sugar beet productions continue to decline

The U.S. crop production report released on Nov. 9 by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) show corn sorghum, soybean and sugar beet production down from last year, while potato production increased based on Nov. 1 conditions.

Nebraska’s 2022 corn production is forecast at 1.56 billion bushels, down from 1.6 billion in October and down 16% from last year. Area harvested for grain is at 9.3 million acres, unchanged from the previous month and down 3% from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 168 bushels per acre, down from 172 bushels in October and down 26 bushels from last year.

Soybean production is forecast at 285 million bushels, up from 279 million the previous month but down 17% from last year. Area for harvest is at 5.7 million acres, unchanged from October and up 2% from 2021. Yield is forecast at 50 bushels per acre, up 1 acre from October but down 13 bushels from last year.

Sorghum for grain production is forecast at 16.4 million bushels, down from 14.8 million in October and down 17% from last year. Area for harvest is at 265,000 acres, unchanged from October and up 15% from 2021. Yield is estimated at 62 bushels, up 6 bushels from the previous month but down 24 bushels from last year.

Sugar beet production is forecast at 0.975 million tons, down from 1.01 million in October and down 19% from the previous year. Area for harvest is at 39,000 acres, unchanged from October and down 11% from last year. Yield is estimated at 25.0 tons per acres, down 0.8 tons per acre from last month and down 6.9 tons from 2021.

Potato acres of 20,000 were planted in 2022, up 5% from last year. Harvested acreage set at 19,000 acres, up 5%. Production is forecast at 9.55 million cwt, up 3% from 2021. Yield is forecast at 480 cwt per acre, down 10 cwt from last year.