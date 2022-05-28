Corn, soybeans see improvement in crop report

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending May 22, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), show a few more days gained in the field planting to bring the year closer to the 2021 season.

Topsoil moisture supplies declined for the week, 12%, very short; 31%, short; 55%, adequate with just 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated similar at 19%, very short; 40%, short; 40%, adequate with a scant 1% surplus.

Corn planted was 85%, an improvement from last week but still behind 94% last year but near 88% for the five-year average. Emerged corn was averaged at 48%, behind 58% last year and 56% average. Sorghum planted was 24%, near 26% last year, and behind 31% average.

Soybeans planted improved to 72%, now within reach of 83% last year and 69% five-year average. Emerged soybeans was 27%, behind 40% last year, and near 30% average.

Winter wheat condition split extremes to 20%, very poor; 21%, poor; 28%, fair; 25%, good and 6% excellent. Winter wheat headed out was 27%, near 25% last year and equal to the average. Dry edible beans planted was 9%, near 10% last year and 5% average. Oats planted was near complete at 96%, near its completion last year and equal the average. Oats condition rated 10%, very poor; 13%, poor; 27%, fair; 48%, good and 2%, excellent. Pasture and range conditions remained the same with 16% rated very poor; 23%, poor; 34%, fair; 26%, good and a scant 1%, excellent.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the NASS, Wyoming temperatures averaged once again, below normal in the majority of the state for the week ending May 15. Barley planted improved only a bit to 94% complete and sugar beet planting increased from 88% last week to 98% complete. Corn planted significantly jumped to 63% complete, not far behind 79% last year and 78% five-year average.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

