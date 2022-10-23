Corn, sugar beet harvests ahead of schedule

Nebraska crop progress and conditions show there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Oct. 16 .

Topsoil moisture supplies changed from the previous week to 46% very short, 36% short, 18% adequate with zero surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Subsoil moisture supplies held similar to the previous week at 47% very short, 37% short and 16% adequate with no surplus.

Corn condition improved for a second week in a row to 18% very poor, 18% poor, 25% fair, 32% good and 7% excellent. Corn mature moved to 94%, near 95% last year and now equal to the five-year average. Harvest was at 46%, ahead of 39% at the same time last year and the 32% average.

Sorghum condition continued to decline at 40% very poor, 24% poor, 17% fair, 15% good and 4% excellent. Sorghum mature was rated at 87%, behind 93% last year and the average. Sorghum harvest nearly doubled to 34%, still well behind 55% last year and near the 36% average.

Soybean harvest changed to 76%, near 74% last year and ahead of the 57% average.

Dry edible beans harvest increased to 85%, now near 88% last year.

Winter wheat condition rated at 16% very poor, 19% poor, 36% fair, 28% good and 1% excellent. Winter wheat planted was near complete at 94%, near 92% last year and the average. Emerged wheat increased to 73%, now near 74% last year and the 72% average.

Pasture and range conditions declined from the previous week to 52% very poor, 31% poor, 14% fair, 3% good with zero excellent.

Jerry Darnell, Western Sugar Cooperative’s vice president of agriculture for the south region, reported 75% of the sugar beet crop was harvested in the second week of regular harvest. Sugar beets averaged 17.65% sugar, up slightly from 17.1% last week, with 1.48% sugar loss to molasses.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the USDA’s NASS, there was little to no precipitation and temperatures remained at or above average across Wyoming for the week ending Oct. 16.

Topsoil moisture supplies declined from the previous week to 38% very short, 38% short, 24% adequate and now zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies experienced a similar decline to 48% very short, 38% short, 14% adequate with zero surplus.

Dry edible bean harvest moved to 87%, behind 95% last year and near the 89% average.

Sugar beet harvest increased to 66%, near 52% last year and the average.

Winter wheat planted moved slightly to 94%. Winter wheat emerged was at 84%, behind 95% last year and the 93% average.

Corn reaching maturity changed to 85%, now near 86% last year and near the 92% average. Corn harvested for grain was still just underway at 4%, well behind 17% last year and the 24% average. Corn harvested for silage moved to 95%.

Alfalfa third cutting harvest jumped to 82%, behind 92% last year and nor near the 85% average.

Pasture and range condition changed slightly from the previous week to 17% very poor, 24% poor, 30% fair, 28% good and 1% excellent.