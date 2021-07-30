Country music singer Rodney Atkins among Scotts Bluff County Fair entertainment

Country music singer and songwriter Rodney Atkins will take the stage at the Scotts Bluff County Fair, performing on Friday, Aug. 6.
Fans are familiar with Atkins, who has been performing since the 1990s and received six nomination from the Academy of Country Music and two from the Country Music Association, winning Top New Male Vocalist in 2006 during his career.
Atkins’ latest single, “A Little Good News” is available now, but hits such as “Farmer’s Daughter” and “Watching You” have earned the singer eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1 hits and 1 billion career on-demand streams.
“We started ticket sales back in mid-June,” Lanna Hubbard, Scotts Bluff County Fair director said. “We are doing very well with that.”
This year, Scotts Bluff County Fair organizers opted to have the concert on Friday night, allowing the fair to close out with its most popular event, the Rubber Check Race. The race is the largest and most well-attended event, so fair organizers decided to have it be the closing event, particularly as its celebrates its 38th year.
She said she is excited to try a concert on a Friday night.
“In all the years I have been here, I’ve not done a concert on anything but a Saturday night,” she said. “So we’re looking forward to that.”
Hubbard told the Star-Herald that she has worked with a booking agent that she had worked with for decades before he recently died. She said the agent offered different ideas as far as entertainers, and this year, in particular, entertainers like Atkins are looking forward to getting back on the stage.
“The entertainment industry really took a hit with the COVID thing,” she said. “A lot of them are struggling, even getting back out on the road for whatever reasons, you know, staging help or some maybe don’t want to go.”
Atkins has a group, called Track 45, that also travels with him and will open the show. “They’re siblings,” she said, saying sisters Jenna and KK Johnson perform with their brother, Ben, in the trio. “They just signed with a big label in Nashville ... and they are very, very, very good.”
Track 45 recently released its EP, “Big Dreams” and their debut single, “Met Me Now.”
A lot of other activities will be going on during the fair, including a butterfly pavilion show that will travel to the area. The Rubber Check Race, Demo Derby and two nights of Heartland Truck & Tractor Pull and Side-by-Side Racing are sure to entertain the crowds during this year’s fair.
The Scotts Bluff County Fair concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Atkins show are $25 and can be purchased on the Scotts Bluff County Fair website, scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com.
For additional information, you can also contact the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds, 308-623-1828 or email manager@scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com.