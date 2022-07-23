The 2022 Nebraska Panhandle County fairs are soon approaching. When was the last time you went to the fair? When was the last time you took part and entered an item at the fair? Our county fairs are more than the outstanding 4-H and FFA exhibits and entries.

Upcoming County Fairs Sheridan - July 24–30 Cheyenne - July 26–30 Dawes - July 28–Aug. 6 Sioux - July 29–Aug. 7 Scotts Bluff -July 30–Aug. 6 Garden - Aug. 3–7 Kimball-Banner - Aug. 8–15 Box Butte -Aug. 9–14 Deuel -Aug. 10–13

County fairs are for everyone. Residents of respective counties can enter exhibits in these general open classes: Home Arts, Baked and Canned Goods, Photography, Poultry Eggs, Horticulture, and Floriculture. Depending on which county you reside in, other open class exhibits are available. Try it, you will like it.

How do I make a fair entry? Do an internet search for Nebraska Extension with your county’s name. The 2022 county fair information will appear, or you may have to search under the red title bar at the top of the page. You will find the 2022 county fair schedule and the fair books containing the entry guidelines for 4-H, FFA and Open Class exhibits. Or you can contact your local county Nebraska Extension office for details.