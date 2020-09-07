Couple works together training horses

Kristin Hall and Lee Hall sat on their deck sipping iced tea and taking in the view.
“Isn’t this just beautiful?” Kristin Hall asked.
The pair have shared a lot of beautiful views. As they looked out at the fields and wildlife refuges near Winters Creek Lake, Kristin Hall said this one was unexpected.
“We never thought we’d live in Nebraska,” Kristin Hall said.
The Beginning
Horses were always a part of Lee Hall and Kristin Hall’s lives, even before they met. In fact, without horses they may have never met.
“I broke my first horse when I was 7 years old,” Lee Hall said. “I broke it for the neighbor and he gave me a rifle.”
Lee Hall’s father and grandfather traded horses and when he was young, he was usually the first one in the saddle.
“They’d get those big colts, put a saddle on them and turn them loose,” he said, laughing. “I’d get bucked off so hard.”
He began rodeoing in junior high and earned championship titles in his home state of Colorado.
Kristin Hadd had earned her own accolades in a separate sector of horsemanship.
“I rode English,” she said. “I had never even ridden in a western saddle before I met Lee.”
She was attending school at California Polytechnic State University when she landed an internship at a facility in Temecula, California, where Lee Hall was responsible for training 300 thoroughbreds.
“I’d break all the horses and give them to the gallopers,” he said.
“I was a grunt there,” Kristin Hall said with a laugh.
The two hit it off and together they set off on what Kristin Hall called a “grand adventure.”
Getting down to business
After they were married, they moved to Lee’s family ranch in Colorado. He also worked as an outfitter, leading lion and bear hunts.
“We broke a ton of horses right off the bat when we started,” Kristin said.
Then the couple were given an opportunity they couldn’t pass up: the chance to manage a ranch.
They moved to Leadville, Colorado, to take over the general operations of a large private ranch. From there, they moved on to other ranches throughout the country.
“We managed a big ranch in Rifle, Colorado,” Kristin said. “That was a really fun job.”
She explained that the land held about 500 oil and gas wells. Prior to them taking the reins, land management practices were practically non-existent.
“The new president wanted someone who could make sure that conservation was done,” she said. “Lee got to really improve the management of the land itself.”
Throughout their years managing ranches, the two continued training horses.
“Kristen did dressage, so she knew the mechanical parts of the horse better than I did,” Lee said. “Together, we have a really good team. I’d ride the rough off and she’d do the training.”
They both have different strengths, Kristin said.
“The slow pretty stuff is not his favorite,” she said.
Canada, eh?
In addition to training hundreds of horses, the pair had begun to raise a family. Lee had two children from a previous marriage and the Halls spent eight years as foster parents, adopting three children along the way.
As the children left the nest, they wanted a ranch of their own. They immigrated to Northern British Columbia and moved into a camper parked on bare land. Lee built a mill and sawed the logs for what would become their home.
“We lived in that RV for three years in Northern British Columbia where you have seven months of winter and then you have three months of rain,” Kristin said. “We didn’t have facilities. We kept our saddles in the stock trailer and ran horses in from the field. We built a big corral … we built it all.”
Their bare land became home to their horse training operation, frequented by visitors such as moose, wolves and bears.
“You didn’t go anywhere without a dog or a gun,” she said. “It’s a beautiful, wild country. But, it’s a young person’s country.”
Closer to home
After spending 17 years together at the ranch they’d built in Canada, Kristin decided they were no longer young enough to be in the wild country.
“The kids are here,” she said. “So I was up there thinking, ‘Are we just gonna die up here by ourselves?’”
The answer was no and the couple began hunting for land in Colorado to be near their children. That was proving to be a difficult task.
During their time in Leadville, the couple had become friends with another pair who ranched nearby. Eventually, their friends ended up in Nebraska and they tossed the state out as an option for the Halls.
“I said, ‘No, I’ll never be away from the mountains,” she said. “I kept telling her but she kept sending me these listings for little ranches out here.’”
They wanted to avoid a tiny chunk of subdivided land and paying a massive fortune to have some breathing room. That was next to impossible in Colorado.
“We found that in Nebraska, we got elbow room here, and there’s no covenants,” Lee said. “We didn’t want to live away from the mountains, but this is what we wanted. We wanted to have a little bit of freedom.”
When Kristin saw the listing for a home near Winters Creek, she fell in love. There were pastures, out buildings, and indoor and outdoor arenas — it was perfect.
“I don’t know how we got it,” she said. “It was on the market for seven days before I saw it, and we bought it right away.”
‘A grand adventure’
The two have begun to establish themselves in the area, with clients shipping their horses to the Panhandle so the Halls can work their magic.
“The neighbors have all said, ‘Help us move our cows, that’s heaven for us,’” said Kristin. “Our favorite thing to do is work cows with horses.”
Although they train horses in multiple disciplines, the couple considers working ranch horses to be their specialty.
Kristin said that although the term “breaking” is commonly used, their methods aren’t centered on forcing a horse to submit. They spend hours each day in the saddle, in an effort to help develop the horse from an animal into a partner. She loves to see how intimate the bond between a person and a horse can go.
“How much can my thoughts influence how this horse moves?” she said. “I want them to be an extension of my thoughts, my willing partner. I think it, you do it, we’re together.”
They rarely offer training for less than 60 days under saddle, encouraging owners to visit and ride their animals regularly to see the progress.
Their children and grandchildren have shown an interest in training, with one grandson spending several months in Canada learning to break horses prior to the couple’s relocation.
“I think we’re better horse trainers than we were when we were younger,” Kristin said. “It’s pretty darn easy to break a horse now. We also have these hotshot grandsons who can give us a hand.”
“They can ride anything,” Lee said, before standing up and stepping inside.
Things were quiet on the deck for a moment as Kristin reflected on all of the things that led them to this quiet little space in rural Nebraska.
“It’s been a grand adventure for sure,” she said. “We never thought we’d live here, but we’re very, very happy to be here. We are so blessed — this little ranch is perfect.”
2S7A2280horse trainers.jpg
2S7A2235horse trainers.jpg
2S7A2248horse trainers.jpg
2S7A2273horse trainers.jpg
2S7A2294horse trainers.jpg
2S7A2298horse trainers.jpg
2S7A2308horse trainers.jpg
2S7A2312 (1)horse trainers.jpg
2S7A2325horse trainers.jpg
2S7A2333horse trainers.jpg
Kristen Hall, Lee Hall working together training horses
Kristen Hall, Lee Hall working together training horses
Kristen Hall, Lee Hall working together training horses
Kristen Hall, Lee Hall working together training horses
Kristen Hall, Lee Hall working together training horses
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!