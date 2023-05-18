If you’ve ever met a cowboy, you’ve heard a story. The same is true with “Cowboy Preacher” and author Scott Mathis. His life has been full of twists and turns, trauma and recovery. In his book, “Horses and Humans I Have Known,” he weaves a message of resilience and surrender to tell his story.

Mathis was exposed to the “cowboy life” as a young child when his family moved to LaGrange, Wyoming. His book opens with an entertaining — and somewhat stressful — story of a young boy and his Shetland pony. Each story reads like a parable using a horse or human interaction to help Mathis learn a lesson on his way to finding his way to his calling.

His young life was spent in and around Wyoming. He attended the University of Wyoming for a time in the ‘80s where he met his wife in a local bar. The beginning of their relationship was full of complications and was made more complicated by pregnancy and drinking.

“The first five years of our marriage was wretched. I was wretched,” he says.

Five years into their marriage, his wife started living life as a Christian and brought him to God.

“The day I became a Christian, I stopped drinking and chewing. I feel God has used our crazy path to minister to a lot more people.”

Mathis and his family called Mitchell Berean Church home for 19 years as he pastored to the local l community. He continued on to build a church for the “non-church folks” in Torrington, Wyoming, before heading back to Nebraska to take over as president of the Berean Fellowship of Churches in 2020. His days are now spent traveling to pastors their families, helping with the practical details of creating and maintaining a thriving congregation. He also spends time with his wife and their kids and four grandchildren.

His book, “Horses and Humans I Have Known,” was inspired by the stories Mathis kept in his “mental files” that he wanted to make sure to share with his grandkids. When word got around that he was working to write a book, friends and people associated with his various churches requested copies.

“I wrote it in about 3 ½ weeks. I tried using voice to text software that my wife set up for me and I didn’t enjoy it so I typed all 59,000 words on my phone with my thumb,” he said. “I definitely have arthritis.”

While the book was initially focused on a smaller audience, Mathis has found that horse people love the book because of the “funny, crazy horse stories” that come with each animal. Non-horse people have found inspiration in the stories of the individuals featured and have shared that they’ve “laughed and cried.” Church people love the Christian messages woven throughout the pages. “Non-church people” have found peace and comfort in the stories of recovery and resilience through times of trauma. For the local western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming folks, there are a lot of local stories and even an entire chapter on Dr. Dale Kurtz, one of Mathis’ heroes.

“I miss western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming every day. I love the sandstone bluffs, the big sky — I’ll be buried there.”

Writing the book was “deeply emotional and retrieved some memories of things that happened to me as a child — it was a very rich experience.” Mathis said that he’s “putting away mental files” for a sequel to Horses and Humans and is considering writing a book for kids in fifth or sixth grade that focus on his horse, Chrome, that came to him with trauma and how he worked with Chrome to recover from trauma.

He has no specific book tours planned as his schedule is already booked a year or so out with his role as president.

“I take them with me when I visit churches because it seems like people like a signed copy. I just can’t fit in a specific tour.”

The book is available via Amazon.com.