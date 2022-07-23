Cracking chute latches: PRCA rodeo coming to Scotts Bluff County Fair

Saddle bronc, bareback and bull riders will offer entertainment during the PRCA Xtreme Roughstock rodeo Aug. 1 at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds grandstands.

The Haug Rodeo Production team has worked hard to attract the top cowboys in each discipline to compete at the rodeo. In a Facebook post on the Haug Rodeo Production, it reads, “This team is excited to be bringing a high level of pro rodeo back to the Panhandle and we appreciate all the support we have received.”

Fairgrounds director Lanna Hubbard said the board was excited to offer a rodeo this year.

“When Riley (Haug) approached the board and myself, we were excited about it,” she said. “He had a good plan and had everything in order, so the board naturally wanted to be a part of it as far as facilities. He has worked really hard at it and I think it will be a nice addition to the week and people will be excited about it.”

Some of the talent coming to the Panhandle for the rodeo include bullfighter Cody Webster, JB Mauney, Justin Rumford and Rider Kiesner and Bethany Iles Rodeo Entertainment.

Webster is a world champion bullfighter. He was named the 2021 bullfighter of the year and is a nine-time National Finals Rodeo bullfight and a seven-time Professional Bull Riders world finals bullfighter. Mauney is a two-time PBR World Champion, a two-time PBR World Finals champion, a two-time PBR challenger tour champion and won the PBR Rookie of the Year award om 2006.

Rumford is a 10-time PRCA rodeo clown of the year winner. Kiesner and Iles have been named a four-time world champion trick roper, two-time world champion gun spinner and seven-time NFR specialty act.

The rodeo also offers a mutton busting competition for youth ages 5-7 years old.

The rodeo’s Champions Challenge will be broadcasted live on television through the Cowboy Channel.

The public can purchase tickets at the gate for $25. Online ticket sales closed July 14, however, tickets are still available at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds and Valley Auto Locators in Gering.

The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Mutton busting awards will be provided by Cervi Championship Rodeo Company and Justin Boots.

To stay up-to-date on the PRCA rodeo, visit the Haug Rodeo Production Facebook page.