Creech honored with Fenster Professorship

Cody Creech, Extension Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center at Scottsbluff, has been named the Fenster Professor of Dryland Agriculture.

In 2005, the Fensters endowed the Charles R. and Eunice R. Fenster Professorship Fund at the University of Nebraska Foundation. The Fenster Professorship is intended to perpetuate scientific progress in dryland agriculture by supporting research and Extension programs that enhance the profitability and sustainability of dryland agriculture in the Panhandle. This is the first established professorship for faculty in University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s (UNL) Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR) who are located off-campus. Creech is the second faculty member to hold the Fenster Professorship position.

Charlie Fenster, who retired in 1982 and passed away in 2016, was a dryland cropping specialist at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center (PREC) for many decades.

“Charlie had already been retired, maybe for 20 years, when I started yet he was a regular fixture at the Panhandle Center. He would stop by my office almost weekly, I would stop whatever I was doing and just soak it up,” Jeff Bradshaw, Entomologist at the PREC recalled.