Creech honored with Fenster Professorship

Cody Creech, Extension Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center at Scottsbluff, has been named the Fenster Professor of Dryland Agriculture.
In 2005, the Fensters endowed the Charles R. and Eunice R. Fenster Professorship Fund at the University of Nebraska Foundation. The Fenster Professorship is intended to perpetuate scientific progress in dryland agriculture by supporting research and Extension programs that enhance the profitability and sustainability of dryland agriculture in the Panhandle. This is the first established professorship for faculty in University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s (UNL) Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR) who are located off-campus. Creech is the second faculty member to hold the Fenster Professorship position.
Charlie Fenster, who retired in 1982 and passed away in 2016, was a dryland cropping specialist at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center (PREC) for many decades.
“Charlie had already been retired, maybe for 20 years, when I started yet he was a regular fixture at the Panhandle Center. He would stop by my office almost weekly, I would stop whatever I was doing and just soak it up,” Jeff Bradshaw, Entomologist at the PREC recalled.
According to PREC, Fenster was an innovator in conservation farming in Nebraska. His work on farming methods such as conservation tillage and ecofallow is fundamental to the environmentally sound practices used in dryland farming today. Fenster’s research at the High Plains Agricultural Laboratory (HPAL) on dryland farming practices has had a widespread and lasting impact on wheat yields, soil and water conservation, and profitability. It has helped transform the way dryland farmers raise crops in the High Plains, from the original wheat-black fallow rotation, which was associated with dust storms and severe wind erosion, into the more productive, sustainable conservation tillage systems used today.
Fenster was inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement in 1983, and in 1991 was recognized as an honoree for the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement. In 2000 he was recognized as an honoree for the Nebraska Agribusiness Club Public’s Service to Agriculture Award. He was the 2008 recipient of the Outstanding Service to Panhandle Agriculture Award. In Aug. 2015, HPAL named a newly completed building for Fenster.
“It was a real honor to be able to work with (Fenster) who had such a legacy and I feel honored to be able to walk in his footsteps,” Creech said.
Creech has served as the dryland cropping systems specialist at the Panhandle Center since 2015, with the academic rank of Associate Professor in the Agronomy and Horticulture Department. He is the faculty supervisor in charge of research at UNL’s HPAL. Creech completed his Ph.D. in 2015 in Agronomy and Weed Science from UNL.
According to PREC, Creech’s research and extension efforts focus on enhancing agronomy practices to increase profitability, optimizing soil water conservation, and delivering weed management solutions. His research has refined the seeding recommendations for winter wheat and evaluated the role wheat residue has in facilitating soil water conservation.
In 2019 Creech received the Early Career Award from the Crop Science Society of America for outstanding contributions to agronomy through education, national and international service, and research. In 2021, Creech received the North Central Region – Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education grant. He is an active member of CSSA, the American Society of Agronomy, and national and regional Weed Science societies. He has served as an associate editor for the Agronomy Journal. He is also a Robert B. Daugherty Institute Global Water for Food Faculty Fellow.
“Dr. Creech’s research scope is multifaceted and regionally relevant. He has developed a strong extension program that is relevant to the stakeholders in the Panhandle region while partnering with a broader Nebraska Extension,” Bradshaw said. On behalf of PREC and acting interim Director, Bradshaw presented Creech with a framed photograph with a plaque reflecting his dedication to the people. “One of (Creech’s) extension successes is his leadership in coordinating programs at each path as a supervisor much like Dr. Finster did back then.”
Martha Mamo, UNL - IANR Department Head of Agronomy and Horticulture, presented Creech with a medal in honor of the Fenster Professorship.
“Today is a special day and I want to thank the IANR board for providing this opportunity to help us honor Dr. Charles Fenster,” Mamo said. “Many of you have worked with Dr. Fenster or have benefited from his work. We want to keep his legacy going and one of the ways we do that is to honor our faculty with this Professorship.”
Marcia White, IANR Director of Development and with the University of Nebraska Foundation, offered Creech congratulations and thanks on behalf of the Foundation.
“The work that (Creech) does means that I can come home and see the communities are thriving,” Bridgeport native White said.
In conjunction with the Professorship, White presented Creech with a pool of funds available to support graduate students, purchase equipment or use for anything that might be necessary to carry out his research.
Creech said the Professorship is not honoring himself but it is in honor of the late Dr. Fenster and the many people that support Creech. He gave special thanks to the IANR and the UNL department, the research technicians, the people in the field doing the work, Amanda Easterly (Assistant Research Professor at HPAL) and the support from his family.
Creech will also be honored at the distinguished faculty celebrations at UNL in September.
