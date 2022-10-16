Crop conditions marginally improve

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending Oct. 9 show there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork.

Topsoil moisture supplies held similar to the previous week at 44% very short, 38% short, 18% adequate with zero surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Subsoil moisture supplies improved slightly from the previous week at 46% very short, 34% short and an increase to 20% adequate with no surplus.

Corn condition changed for the better to 18% very poor, 20% poor, 23% fair, 31% good and 8% excellent. Corn mature moved to 91%, near 92% last year and the 88% five-year average. Harvest was at 34%, ahead of 28% last year and the 22% average.

Sorghum condition continued to weaken at 38% very poor, 24% poor, 18% fair, 15% good and 5% excellent. Sorghum mature moved to 75%, behind 89% last year and the 87% average. Sorghum harvest was at 16%, now well behind 36% last year and behind the 23% average.

Soybean condition improved from the previous week at 13% very poor, 20% poor, 27% fair, 32% good with 8% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was near complete at 96%, near 97% last year and equal the 95% average. Soybean harvest jumped to 54%, near 56% last year and ahead of the 42% average.

Dry edible beans dropping leaves was near complete at 96%, near 97% last year. Dry bean harvest increased to 73%, behind 80% last year.

Winter wheat planted moved to 86%, now near 87% last year and equal to the average. Emerged winter wheat doubled to 52%, behind 58% last year and the 57% average.

Pasture and range conditions held similar to the previous week at 45% very poor, 37% poor, 15% fair, 3% good with zero excellent.

Jerry Darnell, Western Sugar Cooperative’s vice president of agriculture for the south region, reported 40% of the sugar beet crop was harvested in the first week of regular harvest. Sugar beets averaged 17.1% sugar, up from 16.5% last week, with 1.48% sugar loss to molasses.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the NASS, precipitation varied and temperatures remained above average across Wyoming for the week ending Oct. 9.

Topsoil moisture supplies changed from the previous week to 36% very short, 37% short, 26% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies also experienced a change to 47% very short, 31% short, 22% adequate with zero surplus.

Dry edible beans turning color was complete and beans cut was near complete at 96%. Dry bean harvest moved to 76%, still well behind 90% last year and behind the 84% average.

Sugar beet harvest was at 46%, near 50% last year and ahead of the 35% average.

Winter wheat planted moved to 91%, near 97% last year. Winter wheat emerged jumped to 70%, near 75% last year and the 76% average.

Corn dented rated at 96% and corn reaching maturity increased to 74%, ahead 67% last year and near the 78% average. Corn harvested for grain was underway at 3%, near 9% last year and well behind the 14% average. Corn harvested for silage was at 89%, now behind 98% last year.

Alfalfa third cutting harvest changed to 65%, now well behind 83% last year and behind the 79% average.

Pasture and range condition changed from the previous week to 14% very poor, 23% poor, 33% fair, 29% good and 1% excellent.