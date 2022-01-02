 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crop Production Clinic planned for Jan. 5
0 comments

Crop Production Clinic planned for Jan. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCOTTSBLUFF — Nebraska Crop Production Clinics will feature presentations, research updates and information tailored to regional crop issues and grower interests beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M Street, Gering. Sponsored by Nebraska Extension, the program agenda will begin with registration and check-in at 8-8:50 followed by a brief welcome and introduction.

Room 1

Insect Management

9-9:15 Year in review: Panhandle Edition - Jeff Bradshaw

9:15-9:30 Novel strategies for the management of the western bean cutworm - Jeff Bradshaw

9:30-9:45 Current research results in sunflower and insect management - Jeff Bradshaw

Disease Management

10-10:15 Specialty crops disease update - Bob Harveson

10:15-10:30 Corn disease update - Bob Harveson

10:30-10:45 Wheat disease update - Bob Harveson

Pesticide Application

11-11:50 Spray quality and carrier rate effects on pesticide efficacy and drift - Bob Klein, et al.

11:50-12:20 Spray nozzle demonstration Group 1 - Randy Lloyd and Bob Klein

12:30-1 Spray nozzle demonstration Group 2

Pesticide and Environmental Safety

1-1:30 Protecting wellheads and waterways - Katie Pekarek

1:30-2:20 Pesticides: human health, the environment and the law - Jennifer Weisbrod, Frank Bright and Greg Puckett

2:30-3:20 Management of herbicide-resistant Palmer amaranth - Nevin Lawrence

Room 2

Nutrient Management

9-9:50 Nutrient management for corn using the N Calculator - Chuck Burr

10-10:25 Fertigation equipment and procedures for in-season nitrogen application - Gary Stone

10:25-10:50 Exploring ways to reduce pumping costs - Chuck Burr

11-11:50 Nitrogen management - Bijesh Maharjan

12:30-12:55 Economics related to input decisions for 2022 - Jessica Groskopf

12:55-1:20 Cropland cash rental rates and flex leases in 2022 - Jessica Groskopf

1:30-1:45 Wheat SVT and wheat TAPS - Amanda Easterly

1:45-2:20 Managing input costs to maximize profit, lessons learned from TAPS - Chuck Burr

On-Farm Research

2:30-2:45 Direct Harvest and impact of dry bean variety selection on harvestability and yield - John Thomas

2:45-3 Precision N management for wheat, year 1 on-farm results - Bijesh Maharjan

3-3:15 Impact of dry bean planting population on harvestability and yield - John Thomas

Pesticide Applicator recertification and Certified Crop Advisor credits will be available.

Registration questions can be directed to Connie Hansen, 402-472-8747.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News