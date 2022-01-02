Crop Production Clinic planned for Jan. 5

SCOTTSBLUFF — Nebraska Crop Production Clinics will feature presentations, research updates and information tailored to regional crop issues and grower interests beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M Street, Gering. Sponsored by Nebraska Extension, the program agenda will begin with registration and check-in at 8-8:50 followed by a brief welcome and introduction.
Room 1
Insect Management
9-9:15 Year in review: Panhandle Edition - Jeff Bradshaw
9:15-9:30 Novel strategies for the management of the western bean cutworm - Jeff Bradshaw
9:30-9:45 Current research results in sunflower and insect management - Jeff Bradshaw
Disease Management
10-10:15 Specialty crops disease update - Bob Harveson
10:15-10:30 Corn disease update - Bob Harveson
10:30-10:45 Wheat disease update - Bob Harveson
Pesticide Application
11-11:50 Spray quality and carrier rate effects on pesticide efficacy and drift - Bob Klein, et al.
11:50-12:20 Spray nozzle demonstration Group 1 - Randy Lloyd and Bob Klein
12:30-1 Spray nozzle demonstration Group 2
Pesticide and Environmental Safety
1-1:30 Protecting wellheads and waterways - Katie Pekarek
1:30-2:20 Pesticides: human health, the environment and the law - Jennifer Weisbrod, Frank Bright and Greg Puckett
2:30-3:20 Management of herbicide-resistant Palmer amaranth - Nevin Lawrence
Room 2
Nutrient Management
9-9:50 Nutrient management for corn using the N Calculator - Chuck Burr
10-10:25 Fertigation equipment and procedures for in-season nitrogen application - Gary Stone
10:25-10:50 Exploring ways to reduce pumping costs - Chuck Burr
11-11:50 Nitrogen management - Bijesh Maharjan
12:30-12:55 Economics related to input decisions for 2022 - Jessica Groskopf
12:55-1:20 Cropland cash rental rates and flex leases in 2022 - Jessica Groskopf
1:30-1:45 Wheat SVT and wheat TAPS - Amanda Easterly
1:45-2:20 Managing input costs to maximize profit, lessons learned from TAPS - Chuck Burr
On-Farm Research
2:30-2:45 Direct Harvest and impact of dry bean variety selection on harvestability and yield - John Thomas
2:45-3 Precision N management for wheat, year 1 on-farm results - Bijesh Maharjan
3-3:15 Impact of dry bean planting population on harvestability and yield - John Thomas
Pesticide Applicator recertification and Certified Crop Advisor credits will be available.
Registration questions can be directed to Connie Hansen, 402-472-8747.