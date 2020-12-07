Crop progress and condition reports for Nebraska, surrounding states

For the week ending Nov. 29 the crop progress and conditions varied slightly across Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota and Kansas according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
NEBRASKA
For the week ending Nov. 29 there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 24% very short, 41% short, 34% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 31% very short, 40% short, 28% adequate, and 1% surplus.
Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 6% very poor, 20% poor, 39% fair, 33% good, and 2% excellent.
Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 22% very poor, 23% poor, 28% fair, 26% good, and 1% excellent.
WYOMING
For the week ending Nov. 29, Wyoming experienced dry and windy conditions across much of the state, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, Wyoming’s drought conditions have changed slightly from last week.
Most of the state has large sections in extremely dry to drought conditions. According to the NIDIS, the amount of land rated as experiencing extreme drought stands at 25.4%. The amount of land rated at severe drought, moderate drought, and abnormally dry was 30%, 31.6%, and 8.4%, respectively. A small part (0.4 %) of the state was rated at exceptional drought.
A reporter from Western Wyoming stated that tillage is not possible, as fields have frozen. They also stated that most producers are feeding hay due to a lack of pasture. Reporters from Southeastern Wyoming indicated that dry late fall conditions persist and that warm, dry conditions have made the winter wheat suffer.
Hay and roughage supplies were rated 11% very short, 21% short, 66% adequate, and 2% surplus, compared to 12% very short, 21% short, 65% adequate, and 2% surplus last week.
Stock water supplies across Wyoming were rated 15% very short, 32% short, and 53% adequate, compared to 13% very short, 30% short, and 57% adequate last week.
COLORADO
A mid-week storm brought needed moisture to a few areas and improved soil moisture conditions, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Eastern counties received good moisture in areas while others remained extremely dry. Precipitation provided short-term relief to dry conditions, but much more moisture is needed to sustain the winter wheat crop and improve pasture condition. Livestock producers continued to cull herds in response to drought and utilize winter grazing arrangements where available. Western counties received light moisture in areas, but exceptional drought conditions remained.
Cold temperatures and snow were observed in the San Luis Valley last week, but overall conditions were dry. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, 74.6% of the state was experiencing extreme to exceptional drought (D3 to D4), up 0.6 percentage point from the prior week. Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 5% very short, 33% short, 53% adequate, and 9% surplus.
Sheep death loss was 81% average and 19% light. Cattle death loss was 92% average and 8% light.
SOUTH DAKOTA
For the week ending Nov. 29 there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 14% very short, 39% short, 47% adequate, and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 18% very short, 43% short, 39% adequate, and 0% surplus.
Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 32% fair, 49% good, and 8% excellent.
Sunflowers harvested was 96%, well ahead of 68% last year, and ahead of 88% for the five-year average.
Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 14% very poor, 25% poor, 42% fair, 19% good, and 0% excellent.
KANSAS
For the week ending Nov. 29 there were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 35% short, 48% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 19% very short, 39% short, 41% adequate, and 1% surplus.
Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 6% very poor, 16% poor, 45% fair, 30% good, and 3% excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 95%, near 91% last year and 94% for the five-year average.
Cotton harvested was 62%, behind 69% last year, and near 63% average.
Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 13% very poor, 22% poor, 38% fair, 25% good, and 2% excellent.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!