Crop progress and condition reports for Nebraska, surrounding states

For the week ending Nov. 29 the crop progress and conditions varied slightly across Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota and Kansas according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

NEBRASKA

For the week ending Nov. 29 there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 24% very short, 41% short, 34% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 31% very short, 40% short, 28% adequate, and 1% surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 6% very poor, 20% poor, 39% fair, 33% good, and 2% excellent.

Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 22% very poor, 23% poor, 28% fair, 26% good, and 1% excellent.

WYOMING

For the week ending Nov. 29, Wyoming experienced dry and windy conditions across much of the state, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, Wyoming’s drought conditions have changed slightly from last week.