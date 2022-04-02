Crop progress and prospective plantings report for the close of March

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the month of March, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), show winter wheat conditions to be 10% very poor, 16% poor, 47% fair, 24% good and 3% excellent. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 37% very short, 43% short, 20% adequate with zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated 36% very short, 40% short, 24% adequate with zero surplus.

According to the Wyoming Field Office of the NASS, Goshen County soil moisture was aided by variable moisture and farmers had begun field activities. Hay and roughage supplies for the state were rated 23% very short, 30% short and 47% adequate compared to last month’s rating of 29% very short, 28% short and 43% adequate.

South Dakota topsoil moisture supplies rated 24% very short, 40% short, 35% adequate with a scant 1% surplus, according to the USDA’s NASS. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 22% very short, 43% short, 34% adequate and again a slight 1% surplus. Winter wheat conditions rated 1% very poor, 15% poor, 58% fair, 25% good and 1% excellent.

Colorado winter wheat conditions were 14% very poor, 25% poor, 50% fair and 11% good to round out the total, according to the USDA’s NNASS.

Crop progress and conditions reports will be released weekly beginning on April 3.

The prospective plantings report released March 31 by the USDA NASS predicted corn acreage planted was estimated at 89.5 million acres, down 4% from last year. Soybean acreage planted is estimated at a record 91.0 million acres, up 4% from 2021. All wheat acres were up 1% from 2021, estimated at 47.4 million acres.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

