Crop progress for the week ending May 15

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending May 15, largely show field crop planting is well behind the 2021 season, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) Topsoil moisture supplies rated 10% very short, 27% short, 62% adequate with a scant 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 18% very short, 42% short, 40% adequate with zero surplus. Corn planted was 62%, well behind 84% last year and 77% for the five-year average. Sorghum planted was 4%, just behind 15% last year and 17% five-year average. Soybeans planted was 44%, also well behind 68% last year and 51% five-year average. Winter wheat condition rated 13% very poor, 18% poor, 41% fair, 26% good and 2% excellent. Winter wheat headed out was 10%, near 7% last year and 11% five-year average. Oats planted was near complete at 94%, behind 99% last year but very near the 93% average. Oats condition rated 10% very poor, 21% poor, 25% fair, 41% good and 3% excellent. Pasture and range conditions look bleak with 17% rated very poor, 24% poor, 46% fair, 13% good and 0% excellent.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the NASS, Wyoming temperatures averaged below normal for the majority of the state for the week ending May 15. Barley planted was 93% complete and sugar beets was 88% complete. Corn planted was 34% complete, behind 43% last year and well behind 53% five-year average. Dry edible bean planting had just begun, behind 15% last year and &% five-year average.

South Dakota crop progress and conditions, according to the NASS, show topsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 20% short, 56% adequate, and 16% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 28% short, 54% adequate, and 6% surplus. Corn planted was 31%, far behind 83% last year and 54% for the five-year average. Soybeans planted was 15%, also far behind 61% last year, but closer to the 28% average. Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 21% poor, 52% fair, 23% good and 1% excellent. Spring wheat planted was 78%, well behind 96% last year and 84% average. Winter wheat emerged was 43%, well behind 74% last year and slightly behind 53% average. Oats planted was 74%, well behind 95% last year and slightly behind 83% average. Oats emerged was 40%, well behind 68% last year and the 58% average. Sorghum planted was 11%, barely ahead 9% last year and 10% average. Sunflowers were just beginning to go in the ground, equal to last year and near 2% average. Pasture and range conditions rated 17% very poor, 27% poor, 41% fair, 15% good and 0% excellent.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.