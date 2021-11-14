Crop progress for the week ending Nov. 7

Nebraska crop progress for last week reports there were on average across the state 5.7 suitable days for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn harvest was 82% complete, 10% behind this week last year but slightly ahead of the 78% five-year average. Winter wheat emerged was 94%, near last year and the 95% average. Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 11% poor, 31% fair, 47% good and 8% excellent. Sorghum harvest was 85% complete, behind 10% last year but ahead of the 80% five-year average.

South Dakota crop progress reports there was 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn harvest was 81% complete, 10% behind last year but ahead of the 68% five-year average. Winter wheat emerged was 95%, ahead 5% of this week last year and near the 92% average. Sorghum harvested was 92% complete, slightly behind last year but ahead of the 78% five-year average.

Wyoming crop progress reports there were on average across the state 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics service Wyoming field office. Corn harvest was 47% complete, 41% behind this week last year and behind the 62% five-year average.

Colorado crop progress reports there were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service Colorado field office. Corn harvested was 85% complete, 7% behind last year and ahead of the 76% five-year average. Winter wheat emerged was 84%, slightly behind last year and the 91% five-year average. Sorghum harvest was 90% complete, 2% ahead last year and ahead of the 77% average.