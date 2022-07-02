Crop progress report: Corn shooting up, sorghum beginning to head

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending June 26, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), show there were 6.5 days of suitable fieldwork.

Topsoil moisture supplies on average for the week rated 20% very short, 37% short, 42% adequate and just 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 21% very short, 35% short, 43% adequate with a scant 1% surplus.

Corn continued to shoot up and conditions rated similar to previous weeks at 3% very poor, 9% poor, 24% fair, 51% good and 13% excellent. Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 10% poor, 27% fair, 57% good and 5% excellent. Sorghum was just beginning to head at 1%, equal to last year and slightly behind the 4% average.

Soybeans were nearly completely emerged at 97%, near 98% last year and equal to the five-year average. Blooming was 6%, behind 20% last year and the 15% average. Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 8% poor, 26% fair, 50% good, and 12% excellent.

Winter wheat condition rated 16% very poor, 18% poor, 44% fair, 19% good and just 3% excellent. Winter wheat harvest was just beginning in some areas at 1%, equal to last year and near the 2% average.

Dry edible beans planted increased to 96%; emerged was 85%, near 89% last year. Dry edible bean condition rated 1% very poor, 6% poor, 23% fair, 58% good and 12% excellent.

Oats headed was 93%, near 92% last year and ahead of the 87% average. Oats condition rated 11% very poor, 16% poor, 24% fair, 45% good and 4% excellent. Pasture and range conditions changed to 12% rated very poor, 29% poor, 33% fair, 24% good and a scant 2% excellent.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the NASS, Wyoming moisture levels and temperatures again averaged mostly below normal for the week ending June 26. Topsoil moisture supplies on average for the week rated 20% very short, 33% short, 45% adequate and just 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 22% very short, 35% short, 42% adequate with a scant 1% surplus.

Barley headed was at 43%, behind last year’s 59% but slightly ahead the 41% average. Dry edible beans emerged was rated at 65%, well behind 82% last year and 81% the average. Winter wheat headed rated similar across the board at 55% equal to the previous year and 54% average. Alfalfa first cutting was 44% harvested, well behind 65% last year and 57% the average. Other hay first cutting was 23% harvested, behind 32% last year and 29% the average.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

