Crop Progress Report: Corn silking behind compared to last year

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending July 10, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), show there were 4.8 days of suitable fieldwork.

Topsoil moisture supplies on average for the week slightly improved to 20% very short, 28% short, 49% adequate and an actual 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies changed for the week to 21% very short, 31% short, 47% adequate with a 1% surplus.

Corn conditions remained similar to previous weeks at 4% very poor, 9% poor, 24% fair, 50% good and 13% excellent. Corn silking advanced to 8%, behind 17% last year and 19% for the five-year average. Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 16% poor, 27% fair, 48% good and 7% excellent. Sorghum headed rated 6%, between 3% last year and 9% average.

Soybean condition rated similar to previous weeks at 4% very poor, 7% poor, 21% fair, 55% good and 13% excellent. Soybeans blooming jumped to 40%, behind 57% last year and the 47% average. Winter wheat condition rated 20% very poor, 24% poor, 39% fair, 16% good and just 1% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was at 36%, ahead of 21% last year and the 32% average.

Dry edible bean condition remained similar at 0% very poor, 4% poor, 35% fair, 61% good and zero excellent. Dry edible beans emerged was 97%, behind completion the previous year. Oats condition rated 14% very poor, 20% poor, 24% fair, 40% good and 2% excellent. Pasture and range conditions were similar to the previous week at 24% very poor, 25% poor, 32% fair, only 18% good with a 1% excellent.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the NASS, Wyoming experienced extremely hot and dry conditions across the state for the week ending July 10.

Topsoil moisture supplies on average for the week rated 26% very short, 35% short, 39% adequate and zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies changed to 27% very short, 34% short, 38% adequate with a 1% surplus. Barley headed rated 75%, behind last year’s 88% but equal to the five-year average. Dry edible beans emerged was complete, blooming was 34%, well ahead both the 6% last year and 8% average. Winter wheat headed rated similar across the board at 96%, similar to 94% last year and the 93% average. Alfalfa first cutting was 83% harvested, similar to 87% last year and the average. Alfalfa second cutting was just underway at 4%, similar to 7% last year and 5% for the average. Other hay first cutting was 58% harvested, similar to 53% last year and 58% the average.