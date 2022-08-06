Crop Progress Report: Sorghum headed behind last year, average

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending July 31 show there were 5.8 days of suitable fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Topsoil moisture supplies on average for the week declined again to 31% very short, 39% short, 30% adequate and zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies further declined to 30% very short, 39% short, 31% adequate with no surplus.

Corn conditions continued to decline shifting to 10% very poor, 12% poor, 24% fair, 40% good and 14% excellent. Corn silking jumped to 84%, behind 95% last year and 90% for the five-year average. Sorghum condition changed to 8% very poor, 25% poor, 31% fair, 28% good and 8% excellent.

Sorghum headed was 32%, behind 45% last year and the average. Soybean condition rated 6% very poor, 11% poor, 26% fair, 44% good and 13% excellent.

Soybeans blooming increased to 85%, behind 94% last year but closer to the 87% average.

Winter wheat harvested was at 92%, near 94% last year and ahead of the 88% average.

Dry edible bean condition was similar to last week at 2% very poor, 7% poor, 28% fair, 53% good and 10% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming only moved to 68%, behind 77% last year.

Oats harvested moved up to 82%, close to 86% last year and the 84% average. Pasture and range conditions saw a significant shift from the previous week at 34% very poor, 28% poor, 25% fair, just 11% good with a 2% excellent.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the NASS, Wyoming received zero to 0.4 inches of rainfall for the week ending July 31. Topsoil moisture supplies remained similar to the previous week at 28% very short, 35% short, 37% adequate and zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were also similar compared to the previous week at 29% very short, 37% short, 34% adequate with zero surplus.

Barley headed rated 89% and booted rated 96%, both behind complete last year and the five-year average. Barley mature was at 49%, behind last year’s 59% but ahead the 47% five-year-average.

Dry edible beans blooming changed to 78%, ahead of 59% last year and the 65% average.

Winter wheat harvest increased to 35%, near to 41% last year and the 41% average.

Corn silked rated at 34%, close to 38% last year and the 35% average.

Alfalfa cutting moved on to second cutting at 32% complete, behind 40% last year and the 44% average. Other hay first cutting moved to 79% harvested, well behind to 91% last year and 85% the average.