Corn
According to the USDA’s Oct. 19 crop progress report, 98% of Nebraska’s corn crop has reached maturity, 7% ahead of 2019 growth data and 3% ahead of the 4 year average. According to the USDA, 58% of corn has been harvested across the state, significantly ahead of 2019 by 31% and 27% ahead of the USDA’s four year average. Of corn across the state, the USDA reports 42% of this year’s crop is in good condition,22% in fair condition, 17% in excellent condition, 13% in poor condition and 6% in very poor condition.
Soybeans
According to the USDA, 100% of the state’s soybean crop has reached the dropping leaf growth stage, 5% ahead of 2019 and 2% ahead of the USDA’s four year average data. Of soybeans in the state, the USDA indicates 92% of the crops have been harvested, 41% further along than last year’s harvest data and 34% further along than the four year average. No conditioning data is available for soybeans as of Oct. 19.
Sorghum
The USDA reports 98% of sorghum grown in the state to have reached maturity, 7% further along than 2019 data and 4% ahead of the USDA four year average. As of Oct. 19, no crop condition data is available for Nebraska’s sorghum crop.
Winter Wheat
As of Oct. 19, the USDA reports 94% of next year’s winter wheat crop has been planted, 3% behind last year’s planting data and 1% behind the USDA four year average. According to the USDA, 72% of winter wheat has emerged, 8% behind 2019 data and 9% behind the USDA four year averages.
Dry Edible Bean
According to the USDA, 96% of the state’s dry edible bean crop has been harvested, 7% ahead of 2019 harvest data. As of Oct. 19, the USDA does not provide additional info about this year’s dry edible bean crop.
Range and Pasture Condition
As of Oct. 19, the USDA reports a significant decline in pasture and range condition across the state. According to the USDA, 30% of pasture and range condition is in very poor condition, 32% in poor condition, 23% in fair condition, 14% in good condition and 1% in excellent condition. In comparison to last week’s USDA pasture and range condition, this week’s data shows 14% of range and pasture land has moved into the very poor condition category and 22% land declining from good condition categorization.
Topsoil Moisture Condition
The USDA reports a topsoil moisture decline in comparison to last week’s crop progress data, with 46% of topsoil falling into short moisture level classifications, 34% with very short moisture levels, 20% with adequate moisture levels and no value of topsoil is reported to have moisture surplus levels.
Subsoil Moisture Level
According to the USDA, subsoil moisture levels are also reported to have decreased in comparison to previous data. The USDA reports 40% of subsoil to have short moisture levels, 32% with very short moisture levels, 27% with adequate moisture levels and 1% with a moisture surplus.
