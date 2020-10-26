Corn

According to the USDA’s Oct. 19 crop progress report, 98% of Nebraska’s corn crop has reached maturity, 7% ahead of 2019 growth data and 3% ahead of the 4 year average. According to the USDA, 58% of corn has been harvested across the state, significantly ahead of 2019 by 31% and 27% ahead of the USDA’s four year average. Of corn across the state, the USDA reports 42% of this year’s crop is in good condition,22% in fair condition, 17% in excellent condition, 13% in poor condition and 6% in very poor condition.

Soybeans

According to the USDA, 100% of the state’s soybean crop has reached the dropping leaf growth stage, 5% ahead of 2019 and 2% ahead of the USDA’s four year average data. Of soybeans in the state, the USDA indicates 92% of the crops have been harvested, 41% further along than last year’s harvest data and 34% further along than the four year average. No conditioning data is available for soybeans as of Oct. 19.

Sorghum

The USDA reports 98% of sorghum grown in the state to have reached maturity, 7% further along than 2019 data and 4% ahead of the USDA four year average. As of Oct. 19, no crop condition data is available for Nebraska’s sorghum crop.