CROP REPORT: Sorghum nearly completely headed

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending Sept. 4 show there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Topsoil moisture supplies for the week held similar to the previous week at 47% very short, 37% short, 16% adequate and zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were also similar at 42% very short, 38% short, 20% adequate with no surplus.

Corn condition was rated at 17% very poor, 16% poor, 28% fair, 29% good and 10% excellent. Corn dough was nearly complete at 95%, near 96% for last year and the five-year average. Dented increased to 74%, near 76% last year and the 73% average. Corn reaching maturity jumped to 19%, near 17% last year and ahead of the 13% average.

Sorghum condition remained similar to last week at 35% very poor, 27% poor, 18% fair, 16% good and 4% excellent. Sorghum was nearly completely headed at 95%, behind complete last year and near the 99% average. Coloring increased to 57%, still well behind 78% last year and the 67% average. Sorghum entering maturity was at 5%, equal to last year and near the 6% average.

Soybean condition held at 12% very poor, 16% poor, 31% fair, 33% good with 8% excellent. Soybeans setting pods was complete and dropping leaves increased to 25%, ahead of 19% last year and the 17% average.

Dry edible bean condition was rated at 4% very poor, 4% poor, 38% fair, 53% good and 1% excellent. Dry edible beans setting pods was nearly complete at 90%, behind 99% last year and the 98% average. Dry edible beans dropping leaves rated at 16%, well behind 47% last year and the 32% average.

Winter wheat planting was just beginning at 1%, equal to last year and near the 2% average. Pasture and range conditions shifted slightly from the previous week at 50% very poor, 28% poor, 15% fair, 6% good and 1% excellent.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the NASS, Wyoming experienced precipitation near zero and another week of extreme heat across the state for the week ending Sept. 4.

Topsoil moisture supplies changed to 39% very short, 36% short, 25% adequate with zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies changed from the previous week to 39% very short, 39% short, 22% adequate with zero surplus.

Barley harvest was near complete at 93%, near 91% last year and ahead the 87% average.

Dry edible beans setting pods was nearly complete at 98%, behind complete last year and the average. Dry edible beans turning color jumped to 44%, well behind 66% last year and the 68% average.

Winter wheat harvest was near completion at 98%, behind complete last year and the average. Winter wheat planted was at 31%, well ahead of 10% last year and the 11% average. Winter wheat emerged was just 1%. Corn in dough moved up to 87%, behind last year’s 95% and complete for the five-year average.

Corn dented was at 28%, near 29% last year and the 27% average. Corn harvested for silage was at 6%, near 9% last year and the 8% average.

Alfalfa second cutting increased to 71% complete, well behind complete last year and the average. Alfalfa third cutting was at 20%, now behind 34% last year and the 28% average.