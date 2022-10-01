CROP REPORT: Winter wheat behind last year's pace

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending Sept. 25 show there were just 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork.

Topsoil moisture supplies remained similar to the previous week at 40% very short, 37% short, 23% adequate with zero surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Subsoil moisture supplies were similar to the previous week at 43% very short, 37% short and 20% adequate with no surplus.

Corn condition changed slightly to 17% very poor, 19% poor, 26% fair, 32% good and 6% excellent. Corn in dent was near complete at 96%, near 97% last year and equal to the five-year average. Corn mature increased to 71%, near 69% last year and ahead of the 64% average. Harvest was at 13%, near 12% last year and the 10% average.

Sorghum condition experienced a major shift from last week at 27% very poor, 28% poor, 20% fair, 19% good and 6% excellent. Sorghum coloring was at 95%, near 98% last year and the 97% average. Sorghum mature was rated at 43%, behind 58% last year and the 52% average. Sorghum harvested was at 7%, near 10% last year and the 8% average.

Soybean condition changed to 14% very poor, 19% poor, 26% fair, 34% good with 7% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves jumped to 81%, now near 85% last year and equal to the average. Soybean harvest was at 13%, near 15% last year and the 14% average.

Dry edible bean condition was rated at 4% very poor, 9% poor, 36% fair, 46% good and just 5% excellent. Dry edible beans dropping leaves was at 82%, behind 88% last year. Bean harvest was 45%, well behind 61% last year.

Winter wheat planted moved to 40%, behind 57% last year and the 56% average. Emerged winter wheat was now 4%, behind 18% last year and the 15% average.

Pasture and range conditions improved slightly from the previous week to 45% very poor, 25% poor, 22% fair, 7% good and 1% excellent.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the NASS, northwest and southeast parts of Wyoming experienced above average precipitation and temperatures remained above normal for the week ending Sept. 25.

Topsoil moisture supplies improved to 30% very short, 44% short, 26% adequate with zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies had a similar shift to 33% very short, 42% short, 25% adequate with zero surplus.

Dry edible beans turning color increased to 93%, well behind completely turned last year and the average. Dry edible beans cut jumped to 83%, ahead of 70% the previous year and the 73% average. Dry edible bean harvest moved to 27%, behind 51% last year and the 53% average.

Sugar beet harvest was at 13%, well behind 33% last year. Winter wheat planted was at 67%, well ahead of 38% last year and the 47% average.

Winter wheat emerged increased to 70%, near 60% last year and equal to the average.

Corn in dough was complete and dented rated at 87%, near 85% last year and the 81% average. Corn reaching maturity was at 34%, near 32% last year and the 38% average. Corn harvested for silage increased to 79%, near 71% last year and ahead of the 65% average.

Alfalfa third cutting was at 43%, well behind 62% last year and the 64% average.

Pasture and range condition changed slightly from the previous week to 11% very poor, 13% poor, 30% fair, 44% good and now 2% excellent.