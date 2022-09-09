Data available for estimated crop water use

The estimated crop water use for Nebraska Panhandle crops for the previous week is shown in the table. This will be the last week for the crop water use report. It is based on data gathered by and calculations made by Gary Stone, Nebraska Extension educator, and Xin Qiao, Extension Irrigation and Water Management Specialist, both based at the UNL Panhandle Research, Extension & Education Center in Scottsbluff.
Crop water use will vary across the Panhandle due to variation in temperature and precipitation events.
Crop water use will assist growers with irrigation scheduling and efficient water use.