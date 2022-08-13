 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Data gathered for water use of Panhandle crops

The estimated crop water use for Nebraska Panhandle crops for the previous week and the upcoming week is shown in this table. It is based on data gathered by and calculations made by Gary Stone, Nebraska Extension educator, and Xin Qiao, Extension Irrigation and Water Management Specialist, both based at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff.

Crop water use will vary across the Panhandle due to variation in temperature and precipitation events.

Crop water use will assist growers with irrigation scheduling and efficient water use.

The crop water use report will be updated weekly, visit https://phrec-irrigation.com.

