Dave Ostdiek reflects on career of journalism and agriculture

After a lifetime in marketing and journalism, Dave Ostdiek expressed surprise by the amount of information he needed to gather and catalogue to be passed along to his replacement as he retires.

Ostdiek will be retiring from the Panhandle Research and Extension Center (PREC) where he served as the communication and technology specialist for over 17 years. He was hired by Chuck Hibberd, director at PREC at the time, in January of 2005.

Ostdiek grew up in Bridgeport where his first jobs were moving irrigation pipes for an area farmer and delivering the newspaper. After graduating high school, he went on to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln to earn degrees in journalism and English in 1979. His high school sweetheart, Tammie (Livingston), followed Ostdiek to Lincoln, graduating with a degree in education.

The newlyweds spent two years in Kearney where Ostdiek got his feet wet in journalism working at the Kearney Daily Hub as a news reporter. It wasn’t long before an opportunity as the farm reporter for the Star-Herald presented itself so they returned to the Panhandle in 1981 where they could be closer to family.

“I had done an internship for the Star-Herald when I was in college in 1978,” Ostdiek recalled. “They called me at Kearney and they had an opening for a farm reporter. I thought, a good newspaper with a good reputation around the state, so my wife and I decided to move back out to western Nebraska.”

While at the Scottsbluff newspaper, Ostdiek experienced many positions around the newsroom. In addition to covering the farm and ranch beat, he also found himself reporting on county and courts, serving as the copy editor, city editor and regional editor.

After just over a decade at the Star-Herald, Ostdiek moved into a newly created position at the North Plate Natural Resources District (NRD) office as their first information education specialist. The career move was fortuitous.

“I’ve always had an interest in water policy,” Ostdiek said.

“As farm reporter at the Star-Herald, I had covered the NRD so I was familiar with what they do,” Ostdiek said. “It sounded like a good opportunity and a good change of pace so I made the move to the NRD.”

In 2005, he made a third career move and began working at PREC as the communication and technology specialist.

“I’d been at the NRD for about 12 years and there was a vacancy in this position at the Panhandle center,” Ostdiek said. “It looked intriguing and working for the university is always a good opportunity. So I decided to take that opportunity.”

After leaving his NRD post, Ostdiek realized he wanted to remain involved in groundwater policy and its integrated management. In 2006, he ran for election for the North Platte NRD board of directors where he would serve three consecutive four-year terms.

“As far as water is concerned, the North Platte Valley has a unique hydrology because of the fraction of surface water and groundwater,” he said. “It’s very important that some younger people get involved because a number of people I have been involved with in management and making decisions about water in the valley have retired recently or are in the process of retiring.”

While on the NRD board, he served as the treasurer wjp was responsible for preparing 12 annual budgets to be presented to and passed by the eight other board members. During his tenure, Ostdiek recalls the NRD board spent a lot of time on public debate over water policy, but it was also involved in many conservation projects including cost share programs that help growers put conservation practices into effect on their lands.

“One fun thing about being involved with the NRD was that they have big statewide conferences a couple times a year,” Ostdiek said. “So it’s interesting to learn what is going on around the state in the areas of conservation and groundwater management.”

Ostdiek continued to draw from his background in journalism by working on various news releases to get information from PREC in front of the public. One specific way he did that was by starting a weekly feature called Panhandle Perspectives. He sent the feature to the Panhandle news media to share the story of what the PREC researchers and educators are doing that affects agriculture and community vitality in the Panhandle.

“I’ve always tried to make sure that the Panhandle Center and Extension throughout western Nebraska has been telling their story,” Ostdiek said. “Basically, it’s about telling their story and print and broadcast media have always been important ways to do that.”

In addition to telling the PREC story, another large focus of Ostdiek’s time was spent developing and maintaining their website as well as contributing to other UNL sites. He said social media has become another information outlet for PREC in recent years as well. While face-to-face encounters will always be important to PREC, he is finding himself managing online connections for the many field days and educational meetings held throughout the year. At those events, Ostdiek is focused on making sure that the specialists and educators can be effective, they can be heard and understood.

“That means equipping our meeting rooms at the Panhandle center to make sure that they have the technology they need,” he said. “Making sure we’ve got the microphones and the cameras and speakers in the room. People with remote locations, as much as possible, we can make them feel like they’re there in the room.”

Ostdiek has been weaving journalism and agriculture as well as an interest in political science together throughout his career. That combination, along with an interest in writing, developed into a natural course that he said was almost a random chance.

“I was a senior in high school and decided to go to the University of Nebraska and I’m at home pondering what to major in,” he said. “I think it was my dad who suggested I try journalism since I was on the yearbook at school.”

After a career of making other voices heard, Ostdiek is looking forward to switching gears and taking the time to see how things unfold. He is going to spend more time on hobbies and passions that he has had over the years and plans to vacation along with visiting their son and daughter in Colorado.

“I’m learning to play a couple instruments, ukulele and harmonica that I’ve just dabbled in over the years,” Ostdiek said. “I’d like to spend more time just taking care of my physical health, biking and walking."

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

