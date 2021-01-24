Deadline approaching for Sheridan County ag producers to apply for Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) Assistance

Producers in Sheridan County are eligible to apply for 2020 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) benefits on grazing crops such as native pasture, improved pasture, annual ryegrass, forage sorghum. The deadline to apply for 2020 losses is Feb. 1, 2021.

LFP provides compensation if you suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned land, or leased land where the producer has risk in the grazing. Producers must provide copies of written cash leases, and if the lease is verbal a signed CCC-855 Annual Lease Agreement Certification Statement must be obtained from the landowner.

Producers must complete a CCC-853 LFP application and provide the required supporting documentation by the February 1st deadline before program benefits can be determined and issued.

For additional information about LFP, including eligibility criteria for producers and livestock and information about how the U.S. Drought Monitor is used to determine county eligibility, visit farmers.gov/recover. To make an appointment to apply for the LFP program call the office at (308) 327-2489 extension 2.