Deadline for Food Assistance Aid approaches

Federal aid set aside for farmers and ranchers affected by COVID-19 market disruption, is only available until Dec. 11 deadline.
Anne Kelly with the Scottsbluff U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency said the deadline is quickly approaching for the second Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, known as CFAP2. The program was created when Congress approved funding for producers after the severe market shock.
“Many of the crops and livestock raised in Nebraska are eligible commodities for this program,” Kelly said in an interview, adding that most offices are doing appointments over the phone due to COVID-19 in-person restrictions.
Bobbie Kriz-Wickham, the Nebraska Farm Service Agency public affairs/outreach coordinator, said more than 300 commodities are on the list, including major crops like corn, cattle, soybeans, wheat and hogs. Other specialty fruits and vegetables, aquaculture and nursery crops may also be eligible.
Kriz-Wickham said as of the end of November, Nebraska has issued $755 million in aid payments since September. It’s the second highest rate in the nation behind Iowa. In first round of aid packages, Nebraska issued $719 million in assistance.
“As an ad hoc program, it is something new so there isn’t a “normal” to which to compare it,” she said.
That $755 million is spread out to nearly 40,000 applicants processed across the state, with nearly half going to corn, and nearly 30% to cattle payments.
These payments are broken up into three categories. The first is price-trigger commodities including typical row crops and livestock. The second are flat-rate row crop commodities including alfalfa, canola, millet, sugar beets and others. Finally, there’s sales commodities which include specialty more-crops, nurseries and includes both dry edible beans and field peas. Kriz-Wickham said payments are processed when the application is finished. She said the information needed to complete the application varies from producer to producer.
“The best guidance I can give producers is to contact their county FSA office by phone, and staff will be able to guide them through their best options for successfully completing (an) application,” she said.
