Developing the best beef

Pamela Olsen came from a family of dairy farmers, so when she married longtime rancher Douglas Olsen, she still got to experience working with cows. However, Olsen Ranches, located in Banner County, is a much different experience — and in some respects, a wholly unique one.

Douglas Olsen’s great grandfather, Lars, first settled in what would then become Banner County in 1885, arriving from Denmark by way of Kansas. His family has been raising cattle in the pastures near Harrisburg ever since.

Aside from a spell at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) in the 1990s to acquire a degree, Douglas has spent most of his life helping out, and later helping to run, the ranch.

The family has more diversified crops now, harvesting wheat, corn, barley, millet, peas and alfalfa. Still, the bulk of their business is based around beef.

Most of the Olsen’s cattle are Herefords. Some, however, are crossbred with Red Angus genetics. Mixing those genes and trying to create the optimal beef product is what Douglas Olsen said was his favorite part of the job.

“I enjoy the genetics of it,” he said. “Genetic change over time and being able to document and see those differences. There’s nothing like seeing a baby calf running across the green grass.”

These calves are particularly important, as the Olsen’s herd is one of just a handful across the continent which are reference herds for the American Hereford Association. Their animals are used for the association’s National Reference Sire Program. This program is where the genetic aspect of the ranch’s operations really shines.

Using semen from sires specially chosen by the association, the Olsens artificially inseminate 65 of their cows. Different groups of cows are bred accordingly. They gather information from the cows during their gestation, as well as from the newborn calves, which would lead to a better overall product.

The Olsens have participated in this program since 1999. Douglas said more than 13,000 calves have been born as part of it since then. “And so, all that information flows back into the Hereford Association’s database … that gets to be a lot of science and a lot of decisions, and the science behind it gets really interesting,” he said.

This is where the Red Angus genes come into play. The ranch aims for heterosis, when a crossbred animal has certain traits which are superior to either one of their parents. The Olsens can test for the nutrients, flavor, tenderness and marbleization of their animals and breed the ones which have those superior qualities.

The ranch also helps test the efficiency of the feed given to the animals. Potential sires are entered into their trial program. For three months, their feed intake is measured, and they are weighed to see how effective the feed is at bulking them up.

“It’s valuable because, as commercial producers, our concern is how to develop, how to produce really high-quality, consistently good meat, but to do it efficiently so the input costs can be managed,” Pamela said. “It’s fun. This kind of work and this kind of development professionally.”

Douglas and Pamela have passed on their own ranching genes to the next generation. They have taught their three sons, Isaac, Luke and Gabe, the intricacies of the trade. The boys learned from a young age how to cook, how to do specific chores, and generally how to take care of the cattle.

The boys are involved with 4-H as well, something Douglas said helps teach them the necessary responsibilities that life on the ranch entails.

“At this point they all say they want to come back and be on the ranch, and they’re young enough where that may change, but the reality is they have to go away first,” his wife said. “… It’s not a right to come back, it’s a privilege, and it has to work out for everybody.”

In order to continue working on the farm, and to understand all the economics and genetics behind what it takes to run it, the Olsen family has a precedent of sending their kids off to college. Ranching needs to be a passion.

“One of the rules in the Olsen world is that if you want to come back you have to go away and you have to get a four-year degree,” Pamela explained. “… Douglas went to UNL, obtained his degree, then had opportunities to do other things but really had a passion for this work so came back.”

From Lars Olsen down through the generations, the family has contributed to the benefit of the beef industry, and will likely continue to do so for generations to come.

