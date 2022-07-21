Dismal outlook as Panhandle wheat harvest

Combines are cutting down the final acres of wheat in Cheyenne County and the outcome is dismal.

“A lot of guys thought they were gonna get close to 40 bushels of wheat. It is not there,” Leon Kriesel, owner of Kriesel Certified Seed in Gurley, said.

Kriesel farms 1,000 wheat acres and was set to put an end to his 2022 wheat harvest when he cut down his final 25 acres on Thursday, July 21. He planted five seed varieties this season and saw a slight trend in late maturing varieties.

“Varieties that matured a little bit later are doing a bit better,” Kriesel said. “That’s basically, I think, the frost is what caused that to happen. They were just a little later so they didn’t get hurt.”

He reports varieties averaged 26 to 35 bushels per acre on his dry land acres, with fields as low as 17 and topping out at 38.

In comparison, according to the Kansas Wheat Commission, harvest was complete in western Kansas on July 11 and averages were reported at 37 bushels per acre.

“Talking to farmers, we made between five bushels to the acre to probably 30 bushels to the acre, 20 would probably be the middle road here in Cheyenne County,” Kriesel said. “That’s less than half a crop.”

His response to the disappointing yields was, “Let me get my list.”

“Drought would probably be the biggest cause and then freeze, there was some hail around, viral diseases — wheat streak mosaic, high plains virus, barley yellow dwarf, and there could have been a couple other things thrown in,” Kriesel said.

Harvest finished with moisture running at 10% but it didn’t start out that steady for the southern Panhandle growers.

“When people started, it was 9% on one end of the field and 15% on the other, so there was a little mixing and waiting to get that to work but it finally did,” Kriesel said.

He said protein was reported at average with some high percentages recorded while western Kansas saw excellent protein averaging 13.2 to 14.7%.

“I’ve talked to a few people with average protein, but most everything we tested had high protein,” Kriesel said. “That could be stress created protein, but also your fertility program would help.”

Western Kansas reported heavy test weights of 62 pounds per bushel but Cheyenne County weights were not as great. Kriesel said averages could be as high as 57 to 60 pounds but there were fields with weights as low as 54 pounds per bushel.

“We had some proteins that were real good, I had one that was 14-nine, but the test weight was only 57,” he said. “So you won't compete on that if they're paying for proteins. They want to see 59 or 58 pounds before they'll pay protein.”

Kriesel had spoken to producers in eastern Colorado and he said they can report a similar harvest outcome there. As combines sweep north, harvest started as expected in Box Butte County with a bleak outlook.

Tyson Narjes, a Box Butte County grower, said. “Our start was actually pretty close to a normal date because, typically, we start in mid-July but there’s some of this wheat that has had hail and froze. Let’s just get it over with.”

The county recorded a major freeze on May 22, when some of the wheat was at a susceptible stage, and a major hail storm on June 7 devastated many crops.

“Yields have been down by quite a bit,” Narjes said. “It’s probably anywhere from 30% to 50%, up to 70% of the normal yield, it just depends on where it’s from in the county.”

He reported spots in northern Box Butte County are seeing yields down just 10% of normal but yields are taking a hit while harvest is happening just to the south. Crews are finding yields in the single digits and low teens when it is normally in the 40s across the county.

“The frost just hit harder in southern Box Butte County, but it was also dryer,” Narjes said. “We had a pretty prevalent drought that’s going on — actually, it’s in the third year now, so that plant was just really already compromised. The wheat just didn’t have the stamina to endure another kick in their lives.”

Many acres of damaged wheat were baled for livestock feed or left as fallow cover to battle the wind, which will have an effect on final yield average for the county.

“I would guess that when this harvest is all done, on the ground, I would say the county average is probably going to struggle to be 25,” Narjes said. “So much wheat was baled, which would have been basically less than a 10 bushel yield, that may bring the average up.”

Narjes said his harvest is finding weights trending similarly. Wheat in the Hemingford area is weighing at 59 to 63 pounds per bushel but just getting up to 57 pounds to the south.

“The quality of the grain is what’s kind of unique, so we’re pretty surprised with some of the test weights we’re getting with the year we’ve had. So that’s kind of a bright spot,” he said.

Narjes reports protein ranging from 12.5 up to 17%. The high protein is testing on the acres with low weights in the mid-50 pounds per bushel while protein at 13 to 14% is from acres, weighing 63 pounds per bushel.

“It's really kind of a bizarre thing and I hope we'll learn something,” Narjes said.

Box Butte County has not experienced a prevalent virus impact but there has been some damage noted from the wheat stem sawfly.

“There is some limited areas of wheat streak mosaic, is some sawfly damage, but it’s not as bad as we’ve seen in other areas,” Narjes said. “So we’ve been pretty lucky with that here. We’ve always got to have a positive every once in a while.”

Narjes planted eight wheat varieties this season and, like Kriesel, later maturing varieties were fairing better. He pointed out that planting more than one variety is a good option for growers to diversify crop maturity.

“This just proves as to why you want to plant more than one variety because in 2021, the earlier varieties did better,” Narjes said. “Keep your options open, basically diversify your maturity so it can endure what weather you get.”

Hot temperatures will drive wheat harvest through the Panhandle yet, weather forecasts for rain would be a bright spot at this point for the area’s growers.

“Our definition of good has been tweaked as harvest goes on here,” Narjes said. “We might get into some better wheat here as harvest goes on, but it just doesn’t look like it’s going to be so.”