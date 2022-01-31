Don Lease II launches state senate campaign

During his volunteering with the Recovery Project, he said he noticed how the pandemic and lockdowns particularly impacted the elderly and children. Their socialization skills suffered because they were unable to interact with many other people.

“Sometimes we need to talk with somebody and a lot of our issues could be solved if we had some kind of peer counseling set up,” he said.

The final facet of his campaign is aiding first responders, who he said fulfill a basic need for society. He said they can be supported through thanks and providing their equipment needs. In rural areas, like most of District 48, it can be hard to attract volunteers for emergency services.

“If you think of the dwindling number of younger people that are in these rural communities, it becomes very difficult to handle this,” he said. “We’re going to eventually need to address ... different types of interlocal agreements to try to solve these problems with emergency services.”

He also stressed the need for additional workers, good school systems and affordable housing.