Drought assistance for livestock forage losses available

Producers in Sioux, Scotts Bluff, and Banner counties and in Cheyenne County and Garden and Deuel counties are eligible to apply for 2022 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) benefits on small grain, native pasture, improved pasture, annual ryegrass, and forage sorghum.

LFP provides compensation if you suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned land, leased land where the producer has risk in the grazing or fire on federally managed land. Producers must complete a CCC-853 and provide the required supporting documentation before program benefits can be determined and issued. The deadline to apply for 2022 losses is Jan. 30, 2023.