Drought-plagued year continues into fall

Fall entered the valley with a break from daily high temperatures, scattered cloud cover and rain showers. But it is going to take more to pull back from the intensifying drought.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday, Oct. 6, portions of the High Plains region had a one-category degradation.

Scotts Bluff County moved into 100% severe drought from 99.19% the previous week and 17.6% three months ago. The southwest corner of the county changed to 8.7% extreme drought from 8.66% the previous week. It is worth noting that 31.36% of the county was in extreme drought in October 2021.

Though the current situation isn’t great, it will give crops and pastures a small boost.

Gary Stone, water and integrated cropping specialist at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center, said the recent showers will not stop harvest.

“It is slowing it down but it isn’t going to bring it to a halt, unless we get an inch or more somewhere,” he said.

Moisture in small doses can actually help the progression of harvest for some crops.

“It will help the sugar beet harvest to some extent because it’ll keep the ground loose, it won’t dry up and get real hard,” Stone said.

While the sugar beet trucks will be steadily rolling in regular season harvest, corn fields will benefit from the moisture and lack of hot, dry wind. Corn was reported to be drying down fast the last week of September. According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service’s crop progress report for Oct. 2, 24% of the corn crop was harvested, 8% ahead of the five-year average.

“Possibly some of the corn will be a little late,” Stone said. “That little extra moisture might give it a boost to get it finished. We haven’t had the hot days and higher wind speeds, it’s been cooler and the winds have dropped off so the corn plants aren’t going to dry out as fast.”

Along with cool season pasture grass, emerging winter wheat will benefit from the timely weather change.

“It will definitely help the winter wheat,” Stone said.

According to the National Weather Service extended forecast on Oct. 6, the valley will continue to experience mild conditions with no significant moisture impacts on the immediate horizon.

Historically the average temperature for the Panhandle is 63 degrees for October. First snowfall in Scotts Bluff County was Oct. 12 in 2021 and the average first snowfall is Oct. 22.

The National Weather Service reports the Scottsbluff area received 0.18 inches of precipitation from Oct. 1-5. An additional .26 inches fell at the weather service’s Heilig Field recording station overnight on Oct. 6. Average rainfall for October is 1.14 inches and three inches for snowfall in the Scottsbluff area.

Stone traveled to the tri-state marker for Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska on Oct. 1 and said the area had recently seen significant rainfall.

“They had a lot of rain the day before,” he said. “Across northeastern Colorado, through Kimball, Cheyenne and maybe a little up into Banner County is where the rain went. Even though it still shows it’s a D3 (extreme drought), they got some moisture down there.”