The Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association held its annual Dry Edible Bean Day on Tuesday at the Gering Civic Center.

The event opened with the association’s annual meeting, during which members got to hear updates on the organization’s finances and leadership. Two elections were also held, which saw District I director Trevor Schneider and District II director Dean Keener both reelected for three year terms.

Following the business meeting, presentations were given on a wide range of topics pertaining to the dry edible bean industry. Insight on the domestic and international markets were provided by Samuel Peck, an international marketing specialist with Jack’s Bean International, and Darin Aagard, a senior merchandising manager with Trinidad Benham Corporation, with a particular focus on pinto, Great Northern and light red kidney beans.

Peck’s presentation focused on the international bean market, and included many of his observations and insights from his daily efforts as an exporter. According to Peck, a recent international development that is heavily impacting the market is an increased focus on growing beans in Argentina.

“Argentina took all the business,” Peck said. “The bottom line is, when you don’t have a lot of money, it’s about price and not quality.”

He continued this point by explaining that many of the markets which have traditionally imported American grown beans are having economic struggles. As general consumers can rarely afford the costs associated with U.S. grown products, many forego those products in favor of cheaper alternatives such as lower quality beans or other products.

“The bulk of their populations don’t have very much,” Peck said. “When our prices are high like they have been, they find alternatives like pasta and rice, which are cheaper than beans.”

Peck’s advice for growers was to consult and heed the advice of their dealers and processors when buying seeds for information on what’s working in the market and what isn’t.

To that end, Aagard’s presentation recapped the 2022 growing season and used associated data from the USDA to help make some predictions and raise some questions about prospects in 2023.

According to Aagard, Nebraska maintained its place as a major player in the bean market in 2022, coming in fourth in overall production behind North Dakota, Minnesota and Michigan. Nebraska was number two in pinto production with 15% of U.S. totals, trailing North Dakota’s 70%. In light red kidney production, Nebraska came in third with a 10% share behind Minnesota and Michigan.

Nebraska remained dominant in the production of Great Northern beans, with a staggering 83% share of the U.S. crop. However, Great Northern beans are seeing an overall decline in production across the U.S. as growers shift their acres toward other beans and crops. Aagard said this is largely due to several years of overproduction, shipping difficulties and stiff competition from growers in Argentina.

Some of the questions raised by Aagard regarding the 2023 growing season regarded whether the supply chain issues that have plagued the bean market over the last few years will continue to see improvement, whether moisture levels will improve in Nebraska compared to last season, and how changing weather patterns will affect the U.S. and Argentinian growing seasons.

That talking point about weather patterns was furthered by Rural Radio Network Weather Analyst Bill Boyer, who said that the La Niña pattern that has persisted for the last few years is likely to transition toward an El Niño pattern over the course of the year.

“We seem to do really well coming off of a La Niña pattern before we go back to an El Niño, which is where we’re getting close to,” he said.

Both La Niña and El Niño refer to changes in ocean surface temperatures in the eastern equatorial part of the central Pacific Ocean. The colder La Niña periods and warmer El Niño periods can be indicators of weather changes across the globe, and are commonly used in forecasting.

“By all indications, we’re going to be out of the La Niña pattern around the first of March,” Boyer said. “It will take some time for that to affect our weather here, but the good news is that we’re heading that way.”

The neutral period between La Niña and El Niño is expected to last through much of 2023, which Boyer said is a good sign that Nebraska will see more precipitation than in previous years as well as likelihood of higher temperatures.

“It’s been probably three and a half years since we’ve had an outlook that even showed near normal (precipitation) for a 90-day period for us, so this is good news,” he said.

Presentations continued throughout the event, with researchers from the UNL Panhandle Research, Extension & Education Center speaking on topics such as dry bean breeding activities, development of pest management programs and nutrient management for quality dry edible bean production.