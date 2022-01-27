Dry Edible Bean Day set for Feb. 8 at Gering Civic Center, with Zoom option

GERING - The 2022 Nebraska Dry Edible Bean Day will feature the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association’s annual meeting, as well as information on dry bean revenue insurance, irrigation water outlook and discussion of on-farm research with University of Nebraska-Lincoln specialists.
Dry Edible Bean Day is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Gering Civic Center.
For those who want to hear the presentations remotely, the meeting will be available on the Zoom webinar platform. To obtain information about how to connect via Zoom, contact the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association prior to the day of the event at 308-633-1387 or email, nebeangrower@allophone.com.
Registration and opportunity to visit vendor booths begins at noon. The program begins at 1 p.m. with welcomes from Dan Hinman, Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association president, and Courtney Schuler, chair of the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission. The NDBGA annual meeting and voting takes place at 1:15 p.m.
Presentations begin at 1:30 p.m. with Vanessa Reishus of Farm Credit Services providing an overview of the new dry bean revenue insurance program. Dennis Strauch of Pathfinder Irrigation District will update the status of surface water irrigation supplies for 2022. Scott Schaneman of the North Platte Natural Resources District will provide an update of the status of groundwater irrigation.
After a break, UNL Panhandle Center researchers and several bean producers will have a panel discussion focusing on 2022 on-farm research efforts. The audience will have an opportunity to learn about the projects, ask questions and consider whether they are interested in opportunities to participate. Potential on-farm research topics include regional western bean cutworm monitoring, developing heat-resilient dry bean varieties, nitrogen management for dry bean production, continued testing of new copper-alternative chemical products for managing diseases, promoting sensor-based irrigation management and on-farm weed control studies.
Also at Bean Day, Nebraska Extension Educator Tammie Ostdiek is tentatively planning to give a demonstration of cooking dry beans in the multi-cooker in a separate room. Anybody who is interested must register beforehand. Contact the NDBGA at 308-633-1387 or Tammie Ostdiek at 308-262-1022 by Jan. 31.
For more information check the NDBGA Association website at www.beangrower.com.